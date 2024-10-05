Rixos Hotels Egypt Gears Up for an Unforgettable Lineup of Concerts, Sports, and Fitness Events this October

(MENAFN- Iris Press Services) Egypt: This October, Rixos Hotels Egypt is turning up the heat with an electrifying lineup of concerts, sports, and fitness events that will bring a dynamic blend of entertainment and wellness to its luxurious resorts. From October 27 to November 1, Rixos properties will host live performances by internationally renowned artists, high-energy sports competitions, and exclusive fitness sessions. Guests will enjoy an unparalleled experience, celebrating music, fitness, and fun amid the vibrant atmosphere of these stunning destinations.



Mr. Erkan Yildirim, Managing Director of Rixos Hotels Egypt, stated, “October is positioned to be one of the most vibrant months at Rixos Hotels Egypt. With world-class performances by international artists, thrilling sports competitions, and enriching fitness experiences, we are dedicated to elevating the guest experience. By blending the finest entertainment, sports, and wellness, we aim to create unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime.”



October Concerts Lineup

The highly anticipated week of exhilarating concerts begins on October 28, featuring high-energy performances across Rixos Premium Seagate, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh, and Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas. From electronic beats to chart-topping hits, guests can dance the night away, enjoying unforgettable evenings filled with non-stop entertainment and music.



At Rixos Premium Seagate, the action starts with the Top Hit Band and DJ Nastia Zoloto on October 28, followed by Kideko on October 29, and electrifying performances of Good Times Ahead and Brand New Band on October 30. The finale on October 31 features the globally renowned Akcent and Mert Aydin, capping off a thrilling concert series.



At Rixos Sharm El Sheikh, DJ Nastia Zoloto will take center stage on October 28, while the Revol DJ Project will perform on both October 28 and 31. Guests can look forward to thrilling performances by Kideko and Otilia Ft. Mert Aydin on October 29, followed by Camden Cox on October 30. The lineup ends with an exciting show featuring Brand New Band and Good Times Ahead on October 31, before the final appearance by Mert Aydin on November 1.



Rixos Radamis Sharm El Sheikh brings a mix of artists including Otilia Ft. Mert Aydin on October 28, Revol DJ Project, DJ Nastia Zoloto, and Top Hit Band on October 29, and Camden Cox on October 30.



At Rixos Premium Magawish Suites & Villas, Brand New Band takes the stage on October 28, followed by Akcent on October 29, and Top Hit Band wrapping up the concert series on October 31.



Rixos Women's Pro Beach Volleyball Cup 2024

Adding to the excitement, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh will host the Rixos Women’s Pro Beach Volleyball Cup from October 27 to 31. This thrilling competition will showcase top international players battling it out on the scenic shores of the Red Sea, offering a striking display of strength, agility, sportsmanship.



Fitness Expert Series

For those seeking to stay active, Rixos Sharm El Sheikh and Rixos Premium Seagate will host the Fitness Expert Series from October 27 to November 1. Led by international fitness experts Maximilian Arcidiaco and Kat Zahn, the series will offer a blend of high-intensity workouts and wellness sessions tailored to all fitness levels. Whether you aim to break a sweat or achieve inner balance, these sessions are sure to leave you feeling energized and refreshed.



With an unparalleled combination of concerts, sporting events, and fitness activities, Rixos Hotels Egypt is the place to be this October. Don’t miss your chance to experience it all!



