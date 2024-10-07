Kneat Files Final Short Form Prospectus In Connection With Bought Deal Equity Financing And Obtains Receipt Of Final Prospectus

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Final Short Form Prospectus is Accessible on SEDAR+

TORONTO, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- kneat.com, (TSX:KSI) (“ Kneat ” or the“ Company ”) announced today that, in connection with its previously announced“bought deal” equity financing, it has filed a final short form prospectus dated October 7, 2024 (the“ Final Prospectus ”) with the securities commissions or other similar regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, and has obtained a receipt therefor.

The Final Prospectus qualifies the distribution of 7,368,500 common shares of the Company (the“ Common Shares ”) at a price of $4.75 per Common Share (the“ Offering Price ”) and up to an additional 1,052,600 Common Shares at the Offering Price issuable upon the exercise of an underwriters' over-allotment option, the particulars of which are described in the Final Prospectus (the“ Offering ”). Closing is expected to occur on or about October 10, 2024, and is subject to customary closing conditions, including applicable regulatory approvals.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for strategic initiatives in the areas of product development, partnerships and go to market, to strengthen its balance sheet and to provide options in relation to debt management.

Access to the Final Prospectus and any amendment is provided in accordance with securities legislation relating to procedures for providing access to a short form prospectus and any amendment. The Final Prospectus is accessible on SEDAR+ at . An electronic or paper copy of the Final Prospectus and any amendment may be obtained, without charge, from Cormark Securities Inc. by phone at (416) 362-7485 or email at ... , by providing the contact with an e-mail address or address, as applicable. Prospective investors should read the Final Prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.

The securities offered pursuant to the Offering have not and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of such Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. This press release does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in the United States. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration under U.S. federal and state securities laws or an applicable exemption from such U.S. registration requirements.

About Kneat

Kneat Solutions provides leading companies in highly regulated industries with unparalleled efficiency in validation and compliance through its digital validation platform Kneat Gx. We lead the industry in customer satisfaction with an unblemished record for implementation, powered by our user-friendly design, expert support, and on-demand training academy. Kneat Gx is an industry-leading digital validation platform that enables highly regulated companies to manage any validation discipline from end-to-end. Kneat Gx is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 27001 certified, fully validated, and 21 CFR Part 11/Annex 11 compliant. Multiple independent customer studies show a 40% or more reduction in validation cycle times, nearly 20% faster speed to market, and 80% reduced changeover time. For more information visit .

Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the statements of historical fact contained herein, certain information presented herein constitutes "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, information relating to the proposed Offering and the use of proceeds. While such forward-looking statements are expressed by Kneat, as stated in this release, in good faith and believed by Kneat to have a reasonable basis, they are subject to important risks and uncertainties. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, given that they involve risks and uncertainties. Kneat does not undertake any obligation to release publicly revisions to any forward-looking statement, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. Investors should not assume that any lack of update to a previously issued forward-looking statement constitutes a reaffirmation of that statement. Continued reliance on forward-looking statements is at an investors' own risk.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the Toronto Stock Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

