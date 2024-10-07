Petsafe Affirms Commitment To Keep Pets Happy, Healthy And Safe By Supporting Hurricane Helene Pets With Million Dollar Product Donation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hurricane Helene has caused unprecedented damage to communities, people and their pets spanning six states. This morning,

PetSafe announced a $30,000 donation to the American Red Cross on Good Morning America and a one-million-dollar product donation to pets and pet parents. Working with the Lion's Club, the brand, who is heartbroken over the devastation Helene has caused, is leveraging its resources to help those in need with one of the most requested items by local shelters, cat litter.



PetSafe employees begin unloading what will total $1 million dollars worth, or 47,727 bags, of PetSafe ScoopFree Premium Natural Cat Litter that will be distributed to pet shelters in communities affected by Hurricane Helene.

Partnering with the Lions Club and powered by PetSafe Brand employees on their annual day of service, the brand dropped off PetSafe ScoopFree Premium Natural Cat Litter at their collection point in west Knoxville. The million-dollar product donation, equaling 50,000 bags of high quality, natural, odor-neutralizing cat litter will be distributed to pets and pet parents in need. The brand is encouraging individuals to help as they can by donating items but also considering becoming foster families for displaced pets, shelters need all the help they can get.

"Many pet parents feel their pets are members of their families and we have learned that in times of need, people find great relief in home comforts for themselves and their pets. Although this donation is a result of a tragedy, we have a history of helping pets, their parents, and shelters in need in line with our mission to make products that bring a lifetime of joy for pets and people who love them," said Rob

Candelino, CEO at PetSafe Brands. "The needs of families impacted by the hurricane are numerous, but it is our hope that we can help alleviate at least some worry and restore some level of comfort and normalcy around pet care."

In 1998 PetSafe was founded based on a simple truth: safe and healthy pets make for happy pets and happy pet families. Since then, the brand has continued to innovate new products to help make a difference for pets and their families. The brand also has a long history of donating to pets, parents and communities in need. This year during the Big Game the brand donated over $100,000 of product to 15 shelters and the PetSafe Unleashed program has provided over 80 communities with dog parks worth over two million dollars.

About PetSafe BrandsTM PetSafe® is the largest manufacturer of hard pet goods for dogs and cats. Founded in 1991 as Radio Systems Corporation, PetSafe BrandsTM has grown into a global corporation selling in over 52 countries. Our brands include Invisible Fence Brand®, Kurgo®, PetSafeTM SportDOG® and Premier Pet®. We are driven by innovation and technology to improve the lives of people, pets, and our communities. Our portfolio includes trusted and industry-leading electronic containment & training systems, waste management products, fountains, pet doors, automatic feeders and more. The PetSafe BrandsTM corporate office is based in Knoxville, TN, with regional offices worldwide, and is owned by Clayton Dubilier & Rice, LLC.



for product information, special offers and become a fan of PetSafe on Instagram ( ) to see our latest offerings.

CONTACT:

Janna Chollet

917-826-8511

[email protected]

SOURCE PetSafe®

