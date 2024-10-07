Celebrity Make-Up Artist Stefani Valenzuela And Hip-Hop Star Tony Valenzuela Open World-Class Med Spa In Covina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Celebrity Make-Up Artist Stefani Valenzuela and Star Tony Valenzuela Open World-Class Med Spa in Covina with Partners Kathy Smith and Saia Maqbool

- Stefani ValenzuelaCOVINA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Power couple Stephanie Valenzuela, renowned celebrity make-up artist (@stef_lova1), and hip-hop artist Tony "Hi-Tone" Valenzuela(@hi_tone), are excited to announce the grand opening of their luxury med spa, The Self Care Lounge (@thesclcovina), located in Downtown Covina, California. Joining them in this venture are Kathy Smith, a seasoned businesswoman with over 20 years of experience owning successful pharmacies in the San Gabriel Valley, and Sania Maqbool, an internationally acclaimed consultant who has spearheaded the launch of toptier med spas and day spas across the UK and Tulum.The Self Care Lounge is set to transform the beauty and wellness landscape of Covina by introducing cutting-edge regenerative aesthetic treatments.“We're thrilled to bring something fresh and innovative to Covina,” says Stefani Valenzuela.“Our goal is to introduce the community to regenerative aesthetics, offering advanced services like IV injections, NAD therapy, Vitamin B12, testosterone injections, and Semaglutide, all designed to promote healing and rejuvenation from within-Sania Maqbool. The spa's interiors have been meticulously designed by world-renowned interior decorator and fashion stylist Annabel Crook, whose work has been featured by high-profile clients such as Kim Kardashian, ensuring that the ambiance of The Self Care Lounge matches its top-tier service offerings.The med spa will offer a comprehensive range of premium services, including:. Customized skincare solutionstailored to individual needs. Regenerative health solutions like vitamin drips, NAD injections, and hormone therapies. Injectables such as Botox and dermal fillers, administered by experienced professionals. Body contouring and non-surgical fat reduction treatments. Exclusive beauty treatments, inspired by Stefani's work with her celebrity clienteleWith its luxurious ambiance and expert team, The Self Care Lounge is set to become a premier beauty and wellness destination in Covina, drawing clients from across Southern California. The Valenzuela's extensive celebrity connections ensure that this med spa will quickly become a well-known name in the industry. To celebrate the grand opening, Stefani, Tony, Kathy, and Sania will host an exclusive launch event on October 5th, welcoming the community, celebrity guests, influencers, and beauty enthusiasts to experience their world-class services.For more information or to book an appointment, follow @thesclcovina on Instagram or connect with @stef_lova1 and @hi_tone for updates.

