Er Rashid's Suggestion On Delaying Cabinet Formation In J & K Playing Into Hands Of BJP: Omar

Srinagar- National leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said Lok Sabha member Abdul Rashid's suggestion for delaying formation till restoration of statehood was playing into the hands of the BJP who wants the Central rule in Jammu and Kashmir to be extended.

“The man goes to Delhi for 24 hours and comes back to play straight into the hands of the BJP. The BJP would like nothing more than to extend central rule in J-K if they aren't in a position to form a government,” Abdullah posted on X.

He was reacting to Rashid's appeal to all non-BJP parties to delay government formation as a tactic to put pressure on the Centre for restoration of statehood.

On National Conference president Farooq Abdullah's statement that NC will take PDP support if needed, Omar Abdullah said it was all premature speculation.

“They haven't extended support, they haven't offered support and we don't know what the voters have decided yet, so I really wish we could put a lid on all this premature speculation for the next 24 hours,” the NC vice president said in another post on X.

