EXECNOW LAUNCHES EXECUTIVE PLACEMENT SERVICES FOR DIVERSE TALENT & INNOVATIVE COMPANIES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Execnow , a new executive placement platform, has officially launched to connect forward-thinking companies with diverse leadership talent to drive innovation, performance, and inclusivity.



Execnow provides a range of services, such as full-time executive placements and fractional executive matchmaking, to drive business growth. The company specializes in venture capital, fintech, biotechnology, healthcare, artificial intelligence, and energy.



Execnow is the brainchild of founding partners Colin R. Smith and Kahlil Dumas , who bring a combined 15 years of experience in sourcing top-tier executive talent for major brands. Their collaborative efforts have supported companies such as Google, Nike, Coinbase, Doordash, and Intuit in scaling leadership teams and driving competitive advantage in today's dynamic business landscape.



Colin R. Smith, Founding Partner at Execnow, has worked extensively with firms in the AI, biotech, and Greentech industries, applying his expertise in building diverse and inclusive leadership teams. His approach emphasizes driving innovation from the ground up, helping companies create teams that perform globally.



Kahlil Dumas, Founding Partner at Execnow, brings a wealth of experience in change management, go-to-market strategies, and scaling startups. He played a critical role as a founding member of Topbox with DoorDash, leading their pandemic response, and contributed to the Sprint and T-Mobile merger, helping navigate these transformative moments with strategic leadership.



Getting Started with Execnow:

1. Discovery Call: Begin with a consultation to determine if there's a mutual fit for collaboration.

2. Scope of Work: Execnow provides a detailed outline of services and deliverables for review and approval.

3. Alignment Call: A follow-up Q&A session to refine expectations and set the stage for a successful partnership.

4. Kick-Off Call: Launch your project or search with a deeper dive into your specific needs and goals.



