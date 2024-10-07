The Magical Girls Battle Action PANIC IN SWEETS LAND Is Available On Nintendo Switchtm & Steam®

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

TOKYO, JAPAN, October 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- A CUTE GAME, but with FIERCE COMBOS!

Sonic Powered's deliciously cute yet explosive combo action game, PANIC IN SWEETS LAND is available on Nintendo Switch and Steam

An action-adventure game featuring cute Magical Girls in the style of Japanese anime that gives players the exhilaration of crushing enemies with flashy action!

Now 50% off on Steam! Take this opportunity to go on an adventure in Sweets Land!

Tasty Features in PANIC IN SWEETS LAND!

1)Easy controls allows for flashy attacks and consecutive chain combos that boost the player's attack power!

2)Players can Increase their stats with shop items and unlock additional actions!

3)Players will enjoy exploring the Metroidvania style stages! Where they might just find some hidden items!

4)Feeling brave? Serve those pesky fairies some hot stuff with Lime's short-range attacks or hang back and let Mint's long-range attacks ice their enemies! Switch between the two depending on the situation!

5)Players can indulge in a story packed with sugary comedy and sour jokes!

6)There are more treats waiting for players after finishing the main story!

Take a break from the action to enjoy the unique story!

A game packed with action and comedy!

With plenty of story cut scenes, players can enjoy this comedy-filled adventure starring the magical girls, Lime and Mint, along with the fairy, Puffee.

STORY

Sylphy Land, a land of mysterious creatures, exists in a different realm from the human world. It is a fantasy world ruled by the fairy queen, Miruru. One day, however, the evil-spirited Evil took over and transformed the fairies into evil fairies! What caused the Evil to take control of them is a mystery. Can our cute Magical Girls Lime and Mint, and the not too bright fairy, Puffee, drive Evil out of the hearts of the fairies and restore peace to Sylphy Land?

Check here for more information!

Product Information

Title: PANIC IN SWEETS LAND

Genre: Action Adventure

Platform: Nintendo SwitchTM / Steam®.

Languages: English / Japanese

Price: US: $ 13.99 UK : 12.99(Nintendo Switch)

US: $ 24.99 --> $12.49 UK : £ 20.99 --> £ 10.49 (Steam®)

Copyright: Copyright © 2024 Sonic Powered Co.

SNS:

Suzuki

Sonic Powered Co., Ltd.

