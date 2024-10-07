Best Private Gym And Fitness Studio In Central Hong Kong - Palace Studios Launches New Locations In 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong Island, Oct. 07, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hong Kong Island, Hong Kong -

Palace Studios, Hong Kong's leading provider of cutting-edge private spaces, is revolutionising the personal training with its innovative concept. Palace Studios works in partnership with local freelance personal trainers, yoga teachers, pilates instructors, physiotherapists and wellness coaches to help deliver exceptional one-on-one sessions to their clients. For more infomation visit .

The idea behind Palace Studios is to offer bespoke practice and training spaces. Understanding that modern personal trainers and wellness coaches' needs differ significantly from those of a generation ago, the company provides access to conveniently placed, fully equipped, private training facilities in prime locations throughout central Hong Kong.

Each studio is fully accessible and features a modern, stylish design. While, Palace Studios 4 and 5 and 6 are outfitted with premium strength training fitness equipment from renowned brands like Atlantis, Eleiko, and Assault, Palace Studios 6 is designed for open mat yoga. At the same time, Palace Studios 3 offers a space ideal for classical pilates instructors and yoga teachers or to work with their clients. All four studios can also be booked by physiotherapists for providing treatment to their clients. The company focuses on high hygiene levels and long-term sustainability. Being at the centre of a heavily built-up city, Palace Studios prioritises client and trainer well-being with advanced air filtration systems, eco-friendly materials, and touchless entry via its intuitive mobile app.

The team behind Palace Studios recognises that HK's private gyms and fitness centres of the past were quite rigid in their design and offerings. The design team wanted to take a fresh approach that would switch the focus to meeting the needs of fitness professionals. Their cutting-edge facilities help to empower personal trainers and wellness coaches with the flexibility, technology, and convenience they need to make their business successful.

In the past, fitness professionals struggled to balance their schedules and fit their clients' training sessions around busy multi-use gyms and exercise centres. Palace Studios has introduced a system that helps personal trainers, pilates instructors, and yoga teachers grow their businesses. Rather than sticking to rigid opening hours, it has simplified the process of booking and managing training sessions. The mobile app allows local trainers and teachers to book studio spaces by the hour, manage client bookings, and easily take control of their schedules.

By taking care of the space and technology, Palace Studios frees individual fitness coaches and teachers to focus on what they do best – helping clients achieve their physical and mental health goals.

In recent years, Hong Kong has seen a growing demand for private fitness facilities and exercise spaces; a demand that has not been met by traditional gym setups. Palace Studios saw an ever-increasing gap in the market and is responding to it. The company aims to provide a range of private, personalised health and fitness facilities that offer exclusivity and a focus on physical and mental well-being. It has also added spacious and comfortable pilates and yoga spaces to complement the cutting-edge gym equipment.

This innovative concept allows instructors to deliver premium fitness services while enjoying the flexibility and convenience they deserve. To learn more and download the app visit .

About Palace Studios:

Palace Studios is a Hong Kong-based company dedicated to redefining the private fitness landscape. By providing premium, convenient training centres, cutting-edge gym equipment, comfortable studio spaces for yoga and pilates, flexible booking options, and a focus on technology and sustainability, Palace Studios empowers local instructors from all health modalities to boost their businesses and deliver exceptional client experiences that will keep them coming back for more.

