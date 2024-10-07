Diosynvax Unveils Promising Broad Pan-Bird Flu Vaccine Data At Major Influenza Conference

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) CAMBRIDGE, England, Oct. 7, 2024

DIOSynVax , a pioneering clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in revolutionary broadly protective vaccines, showcased its latest data on a broadly reactive bird-flu vaccine. This research offers significant hope for a vaccine that may safeguard against both current and future bird-flu infections.

Bird flu, known as H5 influenza, has recently been detected in animal clusters, raising concerns about potential human-to-human transmission and the threat of a new pandemic. At the Options XII for Advancements in Influenza Control in Brisbane, Professor Jonathan Heeney, Chief Scientific Officer of DIOSynVax and a leading Infectious Disease expert at Cambridge University, presented compelling new data demonstrating strong neutralizing antibodies against a wide range of bird flu viruses

Utilizing its proprietary "Digital Immune Optimized Synthetic Vaccine" (DIOSynVax) platform, the company has developed a single candidate vaccine designed to provide a broad protective net of neutralizing immune responses across the spectrum of very diverse H5 subtype of Influenza viruses, many of which could cause the next human pandemic.

Professor Heeney remarked, "Our innovative approach, leverages advanced computational technologies with rigorous animal testing, has shown our ability to generate strong neutralizing antibodies effective against very different groups of H5 bird flu viruses (called clades) that have caused human infections around the world. This means countries will need only one DIOSynVax vaccine to combat them all, instead of current technologies based on selected strains of one particular clade that may not protect against the variety of H5 virus that ultimately causes the next pandemic in humans."

Dr. Ronald Moss, CEO of DIOSynVax, added, "We have broadly protective vaccine candidates that are now ready for clinical trials that address the key problem of variability that both seasonal current influenza and bird-flu vaccines. Given the recent concern about potential human-to-human transmission of bird-flu, and not knowing what H5 virus strain that could be, is a powerful advantage that our unique vaccine platform offers. DIOSynVax vaccines provide powerful advantage for the prevention of another Influenza pandemic."

About H5N1

H5N1, or bird flu, continues to circulate widely among migrating wild birds, infecting domestic birds and livestock, with documented human infections occurring. Notably some human infections have occurred without direct contact with infected animals. Public health experts underscore the risk posed by H5N1 or it's re-assorted versions H5N2, H5N6, H5N8, that acquire mutations that can enhance its transmissibility between humans.

"A possible cluster of bird-flu infections in Missouri has grown to include eight people , in what may be the first examples of person-to-person transmission in the United States, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Friday."

About DIOSynVax

DIOSynVax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to developing universal vaccines through advanced computational biology technologies. Their mission is to create innovative solutions that provide broad protection against a wide range of infectious diseases, including emerging pandemics.



