Blackhawk Data Earns Second Consecutive CRN Triple Crown Award In 2024

- Maryann PaganoNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- BlackHawk Data, a certified Woman-Owned IT Solutions Provider, proudly announces that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named BlackHawk Data a 2024 Triple Crown Award winner. This marks the second consecutive year BlackHawk Data has received this prestigious honor, recognizing its exceptional performance in IT innovation, technical expertise, and rapid growth in the technology sector.BlackHawk Data achieved notable rankings on three of CRN's most esteemed lists: #16 on the Fast Growth 150, #309 on the Solution Provider 500, and its Co-Founder & CTO, Jason Caparoso, was named to the Tech Elite 250 list. The Triple Crown Award is given to solution providers who earn a place on all three lists within the same year, highlighting BlackHawk Data's continued excellence in the field.“Our ability to thrive in a highly competitive landscape, even during times of industry disruption, is a testament to our commitment to both innovation and service, especially in the public sector,” said Maryann Pagano, Co-Founder & CEO of BlackHawk Data.Jason Caparoso shared his perspective on the achievement, saying,“Securing the Triple Crown Award again underscores the technical expertise and determination of our team. We're proud of the strides we've made in the IT landscape and equally proud of our efforts to foster diversity and inclusion in the industry.”As a woman-owned business, BlackHawk Data is committed to promoting diversity and inclusion in the technology space. Under Maryann Pagano's leadership, the company has launched initiatives like the Women In Tech Roundtable series, a quarterly event series designed to empower and mentor women in the IT industry. These roundtables bring together female leaders to share their experiences, insights, and strategies for success, inspiring future generations of women to pursue careers in technology.“Diversity and inclusion are core values at BlackHawk Data,” added Pagano.“Through the Women In Tech Roundtable series, we aim to break barriers and create opportunities for women and underrepresented groups in technology, helping to shape a more inclusive and innovative industry.”As BlackHawk Data continues to grow, the company remains focused on expanding its offerings in cybersecurity, private LTE/5G, and managed services. Ongoing partnerships with leading technology providers enable the company to deliver innovative, client-centric solutions that meet the evolving needs of both public sector clients and enterprise organizations.“As technology leaders, our mission is not just to innovate but to create solutions that safeguard the very fabric of our communities-our schools, hospitals, and critical infrastructure.” said Caparoso.“We are committed to delivering technologies that ensure security, resilience, and trust, empowering a safer future for everyone.”This year's Triple Crown Award winners will be featured in the October 2024 issue of CRN and online at .About BlackHawk DataBlackHawk Data is a certified Woman-Owned IT Solutions Provider headquartered in New York. With a focus on providing innovative technology solutions to public sector agencies and enterprise organizations, BlackHawk Data specializes in cybersecurity, private LTE/5G, and managed services. As a leader in promoting diversity and inclusion within the tech industry, BlackHawk Data actively supports initiatives like the Women In Tech Roundtable series, which foster opportunities for women and underrepresented groups to excel in the technology space.About The Channel CompanyThe Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace.For more information about BlackHawk Data and their award-winning IT solutions, please visit .

