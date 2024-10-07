Rpost Unveils Impostor Detection Tech To Strengthen AI-Based Email Security

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) RPost has introduced its Impostor DetectionTM technology, enhancing its AI-driven email security model to counter impersonation fraud. This innovation automatically detects and blocks cybercriminals early in their attack stages, protecting all RPost services, including RMail, RDocs, and RSign.



Content: RPost has launched its Impostor DetectionTM as part of an upgrade to its security AI model, aimed at tackling emerging threats related to impersonation fraud. Leveraging RPost's Eavesdropping AITM and Right RecipientTM services, this proactively identifies cybercriminal impersonation attempts and automatically prevents attacks in their early stages. These updates bolster the security of all RPost products, including RMail for email and file security, RDocs for document control, and RSign for digital transactions and eSignatures.



Sophisticated cybercriminals have increasingly adopted generative AI to enhance their impersonation tactics, making them harder to detect. By extracting information from compromised accounts and generating convincing digital personas, they deceive users into misdirecting funds or divulging sensitive information. RPost's next-generation AI-based defense mechanisms empower organizations to detect these schemes early, safeguarding against common targets like procurement, payroll, and legal operations.



