Rxdco Unveils Revolutionary Cocoon Jars: The Future Of Cannabis Packaging

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JASCKON, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- RXDco, an industry-leading cannabis packaging company, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, the

Cocoon Jars . Designed to offer a transformative packaging solution, Cocoon Jars are set to redefine the standards for child-resistant cannabis containers with their cost-effective, eco-friendly, and user-friendly design.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here:

Cocoon Jars

Continue Reading

Innovative Design and Features

The Cocoon Jars feature a patented press-fit / pop-off closure, providing a hassle-free and secure way to store cannabis products. This innovative closure system ensures that the jars are easy to use while maintaining child-resistant compliance, making them ideal for consumers and businesses alike.



Patented Press-Fit / Pop-Off Closure : A unique closure system that offers ease of use and superior child-resistant safety.

High-Quality Materials : Made from recyclable PP (Polypropylene), Cocoon Jars are designed for durability and sustainability.

Odor-Proof and Airtight Seal : Ensures that cannabis products remain fresh and potent, with no unwanted odors escaping.

UV Protection and Humidity Control : Additional features that help maintain the quality and integrity of the contents.

Automation-Friendly : Designed for seamless integration into automated packaging lines, saving time and reducing costs. Sustainable Options : Available in PHA Compostable Bioplastic, supporting environmental sustainability efforts.

A Commitment to Excellence

"Our goal with Cocoon Jars was to create a packaging solution that not only meets the stringent safety standards of the cannabis industry but also offers a superior user experience and supports our sustainability goals," said Moshe Zussman, CEO at RXDco. "We believe that Cocoon Jars will set a new benchmark for cannabis packaging, combining innovation, functionality, and eco-friendliness."

Ideal for a Variety of Cannabis Products

Cocoon Jars are versatile and suitable for packaging a wide range of cannabis products, including flower, edibles, and more. The sleek, modern design and customizable options, such as in-mold labeling (IML) and digital labeling, allow brands to create a distinctive look that resonates with their target audience.

About RXDco

RXDco is a forward-thinking cannabis packaging company committed to providing high-impact, compliant products that exceed market standards. With a comprehensive portfolio of cost-effective stock options and proprietary packaging solutions, RXDco serves cultivators, manufacturers, and distributors of all sizes. The company's in-house capabilities, including manufacturing, research and development, sourcing, design services, and logistics, ensure end-to-end solutions from concept to shelf.

Contact Information

For more information about Cocoon Jars or to request samples, please contact:

RXDco

Phone: 732-276-6160

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE rxdco

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED