Naruto & Boruto To Make Special Appearance At NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato For Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2024

Volume 1 of the autumn celebrations offers a meet & greet with the characters at anime park Nijigen no Mori from September 28th to November 10th

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Anime park Nijigen no Mori has announced that it will hold the "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2024" from Saturday, September 28th to Sunday, November 10th at its popular NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato attraction, to celebrate Naruto's birthday on October 10th. The festival will feature five events in celebration of the character.

The first event, "Autumn Special Greetings", will take place on October 10th (Thurs), 12th (Sat), 13th (Sun), and 14th (Mon). Both Naruto Uzumaki and Boruto Uzumaki will make special appearances for a photoshoot and rock-paper-scissors tournament with participants. Fans, families, and friends are sure to enjoy celebrating Naruto's October 10th birthday in this unique event, exclusive to Nijigen no Mori's NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato.

■Overview: "Naruto Uzumaki Birthday Festival 2024" Volume 1

Event Date:

October 10th (Thursday), 12th (Saturday), 13th (Sunday), 14th (Monday)

12:00 Commemorative photo shoot

14:00 Rock-paper-scissors tournament

Summary:

A special meet and greet event featuring Naruto Uzumaki and Boruto Uzumaki will take place on four days, including Naruto's birthday on Thursday, October 10th. Participants will have the opportunity to take a commemorative photo with Naruto and Boruto, one group at a time. Additionally, a rock-paper-scissors tournament will be held, with winners receiving exclusive“NARUTO & BORUTO Shinobi-Zato” merchandise.

Location: Naruto & Boruto Shinobi-Zato, in front of Hokage Rock

Price: Free (Separate entry tickets required)

Address: 2425-2 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture, Japan (within Nijigen no Mori)

Inquiries: +81 (0)799-64-7061

©岸本斉史 スコット/集英社・テレビ東京・ぴえろ

