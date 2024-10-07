Lifesite Introduces Tokenx, An Innovative Platform For Enterprise Tokenization Of Real World Assets

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) TokenX by LifeSite Simplifies Blockchain Integration for Enterprise Asset Tokenization and Transparency

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- LifeSite , is excited to announce the launch of TokenX . TokenX powered by LifeSite is revolutionizing authentication experiences and helping Web2 companies solve ownership, verification, and transparency challenges by utilizing Web3 blockchain tokenization. TokenX delivers a traceable and tamper-proof solution that verifies the sourcing, authenticity, and quality of items and products while providing a transparent and verifiable record of provenance of Real World Assets (RWA) throughout the entire supply chain.

AI-Powered, No-Code Enterprise Tokenization as a Service

TokenX is a simple and practical solution for enterprises venturing into the world of Web3 and blockchain. The“purpose-driven” business model is consciously designed to eliminate barriers that typically hinder innovation and experimentation. TokenX enables“effortless blockchain integration” for Web2, Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and legacy applications through AI-powered no-code capabilities, user-friendly APIs, SDKs, and reference applications that allow users, customers, and supply chain partners to add token creation, transaction tracking, and ownership verification without extensive knowledge or investment in Web3 or blockchain technology.

Craft Unique, Custom Tokens That Go Beyond Standard Solutions

TokenX's bespoke service tokenization includes everything from detailed metadata to advanced security measures. Launching a new token involves ensuring compatibility, security, and scalability across various chains. TokenX ensures blockchain compatibility and safeguards against vulnerabilities with audit-ready contracts, ensuring efficient processes without compromising quality or security.

Key Features of TokenX

· Blockchain Agnostic: TokenX tokens are compatible with EVM-compatible and other blockchain networks, providing flexibility in how and where tokens are deployed. This ensures projects can reach a wider audience and operate across preferred platforms, maximizing their impact.

· Physical Asset Tagging and Tracking: TokenX supports RFID, QR codes, micro-dot, and chip-based tagging solutions to link digital tokens to physical items. This provides a reliable way to verify authenticity and track the history of items, such as fine art, luxury goods, heavy assets, and other physical products needing provenance and authenticity verification.

· Token Linking and Interconnection: Establish connections between multiple tokens, allowing seamless interactions and tracking as assets change hands or evolve. This is particularly valuable for projects involving complex asset management, where maintaining the relationships between various tokens is crucial for maintaining provenance and transparency.

· Fractionalization: TokenX supports the ability to fractionalize tokens, enabling the division of a single asset into multiple, smaller ownership shares. This feature opens up new possibilities for liquidity, accessibility, and collaborative ownership models, making it easier for a wider range of participants to engage with and invest in valuable assets.

· Unique & Detailed Metadata: Define rich, custom metadata fields for your tokens, including maps, files, tagging details, and legal terms, to create a comprehensive digital record for tracking asset information. Enhance authenticity and value by collaborating with TokenX specialized partners, including legal experts from our Web3 network.

· API Solutions: API calls allow partners to seamlessly contribute data to the provenance and/or supply chain without the need to re-implement their own systems. This lowers the barrier to entry and enables a collaborative ecosystem where each participant can enrich the token data through their specialized expertise, legacy applications, and integrations.

· Wallet Management: TokenX provides comprehensive solutions for managing digital wallets, ensuring users have a secure and easy way to store and access their tokens.

· Custom Audit-Ready Contracts: TokenX-generated contracts are meticulously prepared to meet audit standards, providing peace of mind regarding compliance and security. This ensures projects can confidently operate within regulatory frameworks and protect against potential vulnerabilities.

A New Standard for Product Transparency

LifeSite is working on several transformative TokenX projects across various industries, showcasing global customers' and partners' commitment to innovation and transparency. These include solutions in areas like comprehensive supply chain management from ethical sourcing to actual consumption, document tamper-proofing, pharmaceutical/food handling and asset/item authentication, chain of custody, ownership, and track and trace. LifeSite plans to announce these projects, highlighting customer successes and recognizing the technology partners and strategic alliances that are helping to bring these implementations to life.

“Farm to fork, crop to cup, and fiber to fashion are examples of full supply chain transparency, which has become the new standard that customers and consumers expect. Increased trust, improved traceability, reduced fraud, and counterfeiting are the key drivers of RWA authentication,” said Chris Wong, CEO of LifeSite. "Our mission is to mainstream enterprise tokenization for Web2 companies.”

“With TokenX, we simplify the process to enhance existing track-and-trace systems without requiring major changes or implementation investments,” said Wong.“We believe in the future of blockchain to enable this evolution in asset tracking transparency and are excited to offer TokenX to our users, customers, and partners."

About TokenX powered by LifeSite

LifeSite is a leading technology company that specializes in secured data solutions. LifeSite's newest solution, TokenX, builds upon the secure storage, organization, and sharing features of the LifeSite data platform, enhancing it with blockchain technology's decentralized, immutable nature. TokenX powered by LifeSite simplifies the integration of blockchain technology into existing applications, streamlining the complexities of Web3 for Web2 companies.

