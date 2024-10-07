Tint World® Extends Franchise Times Top 400 Streak With Eighth Straight Ranking

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The National Automotive Styling CentersTM celebrates sustained growth throughout 2024, marking its eighth year on the prestigious research-based list of largest U.S. franchises

Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM , a leading auto accessory and window tinting franchise, has been named to the annual Franchise Times Top 400 list of the country's biggest brands for the eighth consecutive year.

The Franchise Times Top 400 is an exclusive annual ranking of the largest U.S.-based franchise systems by global systemwide sales. The project is the result of a five-month research and reporting effort that leads to the most credible and objective franchise ranking available, according to Franchise Times Editor-in-Chief Laura Michaels.

"Tint World's innovative, repeatable franchise system and ongoing support have powered our success," said Robert Harman, co-owner of the thriving Tint World store in Wilmington, N.C. "It's set up to help people grow their business. With the number of profit centers available and the level of training and support they provide, you're only limited by your drive and imagination. If you commit to the system, it can be a money-making juggernaut."

The fastest-growing national automotive styling franchise has opened 14 new locations and entered three new states in 2024. A record 22 Tint World locations earned at least $1 million in 2023, with three topping the $2 million mark.

Tint World continues to experience strong growth, driven by strategic partnerships with leading global brands such as XPEL, Transitiv, and Netsertive, as well as the addition of key leadership hires. These collaborations have further strengthened Tint World's ability to deliver innovative services and strengthened its position in the industry.

"The energy and drive to succeed across our brand, from our leadership team to each individual franchise owner, is incredible," said Charles J. Bonfiglio, president and CEO of Tint World. "With our unmatched lineup of premium automotive products and services, along with the training and systems we've built, our franchisees have everything they need to keep growing year after year."

Tint World Automotive Styling Centers offer sales and installation of auto accessories, mobile electronics, audio and video equipment, security systems, custom wheels and tire packages, window tinting, vehicle wraps, paint protection films, detailing services, nano ceramic coatings, and more. Tint World is a leading provider of residential, commercial and marine computerized window tinting and security film services, operating locations throughout the U.S. and abroad, with franchise opportunities available worldwide.



Founded in 1982, Tint World® Automotive Styling CentersTM is America's largest and fastest-growing automotive accessories and window tinting international franchise, specializing in window tinting, protective films, vehicle wraps, audio and electronics, security systems, car and truck accessories, wheels and tires, detailing and ceramic coatings, and installation services.

Tint World® Mobile ServicesTM include marine, residential, and commercial window tinting films, solar films, decorative films, safety and security films, and protective ceramic coatings. Tint World® has locations in the United States, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, with master franchise opportunities available worldwide. To find out more, please visit or .

The Franchise Times Top 400 is the only ranking by systemwide sales and units of the largest 500 U.S.-based franchise brands. Published in the October issue and available in a searchable database online, the Franchise Times Top 400 also analyzes industry sectors based on percentage change in sales growth, reports the 10 fastest-growing franchises by four different measures, and includes exclusive news stories about the biggest names in franchising. The rankings and full report, and the searchable online database, are available at .

