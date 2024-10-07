CIS Foreign Ministers Convene In Moscow: Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov Participates

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

On October 7, the next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS began in Moscow, Azernews repports.

Jeyhun Bayramov, the of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, participated in the event.

It was stated that, within the framework of Azerbaijan's cooperation in the CIS, areas such as economy, trade, and communications, artificial intelligence, and humanitarian and youth initiatives would be reviewed. The chairmanship of the 29th session of the of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) was also discussed. The Russian Federation was thanked for successfully organizing the meeting of the Council of Ministers, and the Republic of Tajikistan, which will hold the presidency of the Union next year, was wished success.

It was noted that increasing mutual visits and contacts with member states contributed to cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats. The format of the Council of Foreign Ministers was highlighted as particularly useful for discussing issues of mutual interest.

Confidence was expressed that the plans for holding joint events on humanitarian and youth cooperation would foster collaboration and rapprochement among member countries and peoples.

The country attaches special importance to the "Cultural Capital of the Union" initiative. The decision by the heads of state to declare Lachin as the cultural capital of the CIS for the next year will facilitate the organization of large-scale projects and events in the field of culture.

The importance of improving the international legal framework, implementing educational measures, and strengthening personnel potential for effectively regulating cooperation against radicalism within the CIS was emphasized.

The significance of cooperation in civil artificial intelligence, as well as the development of this field based on international legal norms-particularly respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, state control, and ethical principles-was underscored.

Joint efforts in combating security threats in this field were also mentioned, along with the measures implemented by our country, including the first international conference on Cyber Diplomacy held in September of this year.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information about our country's COP29 chairmanship, highlighting that we are conducting extensive activities to ensure that our negotiation process and preparatory work make a significant contribution to global climate action.

During the meeting, the heads of foreign policy departments discussed the results of joint activities under Russia's presidency in 2024, the prospects for cooperation in the CIS-including the deepening of economic integration, the fight against traditional and new challenges and threats, and the expansion of cultural and humanitarian relations.

At the same time, it is expected that the plan for multi-level consultations between the ministries for 2025 will be approved, and the date and location of the next meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers will be agreed upon. Most documents to be approved at the meeting are planned to be submitted to the Council of Heads of State and the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS for consideration.

Within the framework of the meeting, it is anticipated that there will be initial discussions with a limited group, followed by broader consultations.