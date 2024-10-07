CIS Foreign Ministers Convene In Moscow: Azerbaijan's Jeyhun Bayramov Participates

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Nazrin Abdul
On October 7, the next meeting of the Council of Foreign
Ministers of the CIS began in Moscow, Azernews
repports.
Jeyhun Bayramov, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan,
participated in the event.
It was stated that, within the framework of Azerbaijan's
cooperation in the CIS, areas such as economy, trade, transport and
communications, artificial intelligence, and humanitarian and youth
initiatives would be reviewed. The chairmanship of the 29th session
of the conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on
Climate Change (COP29) was also discussed. The Russian Federation
was thanked for successfully organizing the meeting of the Council
of Ministers, and the Republic of Tajikistan, which will hold the
presidency of the Union next year, was wished success.
It was noted that increasing mutual visits and contacts with
member states contributed to cooperation in both bilateral and
multilateral formats. The format of the Council of Foreign
Ministers was highlighted as particularly useful for discussing
issues of mutual interest.
Confidence was expressed that the plans for holding joint events
on humanitarian and youth cooperation would foster collaboration
and rapprochement among member countries and peoples.
The country attaches special importance to the "Cultural Capital
of the Union" initiative. The decision by the heads of state to
declare Lachin as the cultural capital of the CIS for the next year
will facilitate the organization of large-scale projects and events
in the field of culture.
The importance of improving the international legal framework,
implementing educational measures, and strengthening personnel
potential for effectively regulating cooperation against radicalism
within the CIS was emphasized.
The significance of cooperation in civil artificial
intelligence, as well as the development of this field based on
international legal norms-particularly respect for sovereignty and
territorial integrity, state control, and ethical principles-was
underscored.
Joint efforts in combating security threats in this field were
also mentioned, along with the measures implemented by our country,
including the first international conference on Cyber Diplomacy
held in September of this year.
Minister Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information about our
country's COP29 chairmanship, highlighting that we are conducting
extensive activities to ensure that our negotiation process and
preparatory work make a significant contribution to global climate
action.
During the meeting, the heads of foreign policy departments
discussed the results of joint activities under Russia's presidency
in 2024, the prospects for cooperation in the CIS-including the
deepening of economic integration, the fight against traditional
and new challenges and threats, and the expansion of cultural and
humanitarian relations.
At the same time, it is expected that the plan for multi-level
consultations between the ministries for 2025 will be approved, and
the date and location of the next meeting of the Council of Foreign
Ministers will be agreed upon. Most documents to be approved at the
meeting are planned to be submitted to the Council of Heads of
State and the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS for
consideration.
Within the framework of the meeting, it is anticipated that
there will be initial discussions with a limited group, followed by
broader consultations.
