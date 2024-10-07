(MENAFN) In the early hours of yesterday, Israeli warplanes launched more than 30 intense across various sites in the southern suburbs of Beirut, marking what has been characterized as the "most violent night" since the surge in hostilities that began on September 23. Reports from the official Lebanese news agency indicate that this unprecedented level of aggression has reverberated throughout the capital, with thick clouds of black smoke rising from targeted areas, underscoring the severity of the attacks.



The airstrikes specifically targeted a range of locations, including a Total gas station situated on Airport Road and a building on Berjawi Street in the Ghobeiry neighborhood. Other impacted areas included Sfeir, Burj al-Barajneh, the Choueifat desert, the American district, al-Mureijah, al-Lilaki, and Haret Hreik. The escalation of violence represents a significant extension of Israel’s military operations, which began in Gaza on October 7, now reaching into numerous areas of Lebanon, including its capital. This shift has involved air raids of unmatched intensity and a ground incursion into southern Lebanon, all occurring despite ongoing international appeals and United Nations resolutions aimed at promoting peace.



As of last Friday, these military actions have led to at least 1,181 confirmed fatalities and 3,318 injuries, with many of the casualties being women and children. Furthermore, the conflict has displaced over 1.2 million individuals, according to data compiled by Anatolia from official Lebanese sources.



In retaliation to the escalating Israeli actions, Hezbollah has intensified its counteroffensive, deploying rockets, drones, and artillery to strike military positions and settlements across the occupied Palestinian territories. The southern Lebanese airstrikes have particularly focused on towns including Kfar Shouba, Bint Jbeil, Tibnine, Bazouriyeh, Ain Baal, and Deir Ames in the Tyre region, resulting in significant destruction of property.



In eastern Lebanon, Israeli forces have also targeted the city of Baalbek, attacking nearby towns such as Niha, Taria, and Ali al-Nahri in the Bekaa Valley. The increasing hostilities highlight a concerning escalation in the conflict, raising serious alarms about the humanitarian crisis unfolding and the potential broader implications for regional stability as violence continues to escalate.

