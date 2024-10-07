$20.67+ Billion Hormonal Contraceptives Market By 2030: Youth Awareness Fuels Growth Among 1524 Year-Olds

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global hormonal contraceptives market is experiencing steady growth, with a projected value of $20.67 billion by 2030. As birth control methods that regulate the endocrine system, hormonal contraceptives are crucial in preventing unplanned pregnancies. Here's a unique look at the market and its key drivers:Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Market Overview.Valuation: $15.02 billion in 2020, expected to reach $20.67 billion by 2030..Growth Rate: The market is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.3% from 2021 to 2030.Key Market PlayersProminent players driving competition in the hormonal contraceptive market include:.Bayer AG.Pfizer Inc..Merck & Co. Inc..Teva Pharmaceutical Industries.Johnson & Johnson.The Female Health CompanyTypes of Hormonal ContraceptivesThere are two main categories of hormonal contraceptives:1.Progestin-Only Contraceptives: Use progestin, a synthetic form of the hormone progesterone.2.Combined Hormonal Contraceptives: Contain both estrogen and progestin, commonly found in pills, patches, and vaginal rings.Market SegmentationThe market is divided based on product type, hormone type, age group, end-user, and region:1. Product Type:.Oral Contraceptive Pills: The dominant segment due to high availability and effectiveness..Injectable Birth Control: Growing popularity for long-term use..Vaginal Rings & Transdermal Patches: Gaining traction for their ease of use and lower side effects.2. Hormone Type:.Combined Hormonal Contraceptives: Leading the market due to better efficiency in preventing pregnancy..Progestin-Only Contraceptives: Used by women who cannot tolerate estrogen.3. Age Group:.15–24 Years: The largest consumer segment due to increasing awareness and access to contraceptives..25–34 Years: Significant users, especially for family planning and avoiding unintended pregnancies.4. End-User:.Households: The dominant segment, driven by the widespread use of oral contraceptives at home..Hospitals & Clinics: Used for guidance and administration of more specialized contraceptive methods.5. Regional Analysis:.North America: Leading the market due to high adoption rates, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and governmental support..Asia-Pacific: Expected to grow rapidly due to increasing awareness of contraception and expanding healthcare access.Market Growth Drivers.Increased Focus on Family Planning: Growing awareness about modern contraceptive methods..Rising Use of Oral Pills: Oral contraceptives remain the most popular method due to their high effectiveness..Government Initiatives: Programs aimed at reducing teenage pregnancies and providing affordable contraceptive solutions.Restraints and Challenges.Health Risks: Some users experience side effects, including blood clots and weight gain, which can deter usage..Social and Cultural Barriers: Lack of social acceptance, particularly in developing regions, can slow market penetration..Alternative Methods: Non-hormonal contraceptives and natural family planning methods pose competition.Enquire Before Buying:

