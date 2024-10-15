'Qatar Supports Sustainable Development Projects In Health'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The 71st session of the World Organization's (WHO) Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean commenced today, hosted by the State of Qatar from 14 to 17 October.

The opening ceremony was attended by of Public Health, H E Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari (pictured) along with several esteemed Ministers and representatives from Member States in the region, as well as Director of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region H E Dr Hanan Hassan Balkhy. Director-General of the World Health Organization H E Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, was also present via conference.

This year's session is being held under the theme“Health Beyond Borders: Action, Access, Equity in the Eastern Mediterranean Region.”

In her speech at the opening ceremony, H E Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari, Minister of Public Health and Chair of the 71st session of the WHO Regional Committee for the Eastern Mediterranean, stated that the theme of this session“is of exceptional relevance to our region, where conflicts, natural disasters, epidemics, and political unrest have deteriorated healthcare services in several countries.” She stressed that“this situation calls for responsibility, solidarity, and fairness to improve the lives of all people.”

H E also expressed her hope and confidence that the session's meetings would deliver impactful results that will significantly improve the health and well-being of the population in the Eastern Mediterranean Region and beyond.

The Minister of Public Health, added,“We have learned from epidemics and pandemics, especially COVID-19, the importance of solidarity in achieving 'Health Beyond Borders'. Strengthening health systems and services within our national borders, although essential, may not be enough, as health protection requires global efforts and the pivotal role of the World Health Organization.”

“Indeed, over the last few years, Member States have seen the importance of strengthening the WHO and have adopted resolutions such as increasing assessed contributions to empower the WHO to deliver the recently approved GPW14” she added.

Her Excellency reaffirmed that“The State of Qatar strongly believes that investing in global health and in the WHO is an investment in global stability, security, and health.” Adding,“Recognising its humanitarian and international responsibilities, and in the implementation of the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, the State of Qatar attaches great importance to international cooperation and is committed to supporting programmes and initiatives that promote health and well-being in our region and the world. Our country also provides development support to the countries most in need, especially for sustainable development projects in health and education.”

The Health Minister further stated,“As we approach the final stages of achieving our Qatar National Vision 2030, we launched in September our third National Health Strategy (2024-2030) aimed at improving population health and well-being, health system efficiency and resilience, and excellence in service delivery and patient experience. The strategy also supports our national efforts to meet the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals.”

She affirmed Qatar's commitment to strengthening fruitful partnerships with international organisations, adding,“Our collaboration with the WHO is an inspiring model for us. Qatar was one of the first countries in the world to respond to the WHO's call for core voluntary contribution in 2021 in order to support the response to the COVID pandemic and other emergencies.”

“The 'Sport for Health' partnership between Qatar, WHO, and FIFA signed in 2021 created and implemented a model for integrating health and well-being into sports events” she said, adding,“We were pleased with the adoption at the 77th World Health Assembly of a resolution on strengthening health and well-being through sporting events inspired by this partnership. Tomorrow, Insha Allah, we will launch the joint report between Qatar and the WHO on sports and health.”

Minister of Health H E Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari (seventh right) with Minister of Environment and Climate Change H E Dr. Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie (tenth right), Minister of Education and Higher Education H E Buthaina bint Ali Al Jabr Al Nuaimi (fifth right) and other dignitaries at the event.

Her Excellency further said,“The collaboration with the WHO extended to a number of other areas. For example, we are proud that Qatar has become the first country in the world to have all its municipalities awarded the title of 'Healthy City' by the WHO. To promote this model regionally, Qatar, in partnership with the WHO, hosted the Eastern Mediterranean Region Healthy Cities Conference in 2023. The conference culminated in the issuance of the 'Doha Statement on Healthy Cities' to sustain health and well-being in urban areas, fully supported by the Regional Network of Healthy Cities.”

H E went on to mention that“Next month, the 7th World Innovation Summit for Health (WISH), an initiative of Qatar Foundation for Education, Science and Community Development, organised in collaboration with the WHO, will address some of the most pressing global health challenges from the elimination of tuberculosis, to the growing importance of palliative care, and the protection of health in armed conflicts.” Adding,“Next year in April, we will have the pleasure of hosting the WHO Mental Health Summit. 1 out of 8 people live with a mental health condition, and the expected increase over the coming decades is of tremendous importance for the sustainability of the health system worldwide.”

Her Excellency shed light on“The humanitarian tragedy inflicted on the Palestinian people, especially in the Gaza Strip, by the ongoing Israeli aggression claiming the lives of thousands of children, women, and the elderly, with no regard to health facilities and health workers,” and called“for intensified efforts to end such tragic and senseless war in Palestine and Lebanon.”

Dr Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari stressed,“We have significant work ahead of us in the Eastern Mediterranean Region to address health challenges. The region continues to face large-scale emergencies. Until last June, conflicts and crises had left more than 107 million people in desperate need of assistance while healthcare facilities and workers continue to be under attack.” H E also mentioned,“Polio remains a public health emergency of international concern still affecting children in a few countries.”

She also underscored the importance of the Strategic Implementation Plan for the Eastern Mediterranean Region (2025-2028), as well as the introduction of three new flagship programmes presented by Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Region, which are vital to advancing universal health coverage and require ongoing support.

The opening ceremony included speeches from Dr Ali Haji Abubakar, Minister of Health of Somalia and Chair of the 70th session of the Regional Committee, as well as H E Dr Hanan Balkhy, Director of the WHO Eastern Mediterranean Region. His Excellency Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO, also addressed the event via video conference. Additionally, Dr Izzeldin Abuelaish, Professor of Global Development Studies and Global Health at the University of Toronto and a Palestinian-Canadian physician shared his insights on the relationship between health and peace.

During the opening ceremony, winners of the State of Kuwait Award for Combating Cancer, Cardiovascular Diseases and Diabetes in the Eastern Mediterranean Region were honoured. In the field of cancer, Dr Asem Hamza Mansour from the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, received the award, and in the field of cardiovascular diseases, Dr Davood Khalili from the Islamic Republic of Iran received the award.

The Regional Committee is the decision-making body of the WHO in the Eastern Mediterranean Region, consisting of representatives from each Member State. Its primary functions include formulating regional policies and overseeing the WHO's activities throughout the region.

The Regional Committee brings together health policymakers, partners, donors and other high-level stakeholders to discuss and review public health issues of shared concern to Member States in the Region, leading to the Regional Vision of“All for Health, Health for All”.