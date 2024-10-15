TN Gears Up For Northeast Monsoon, Rapid Response Teams Constituted

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) The Tamil Nadu Department has geared up for the northeast monsoon, likely to hit the state starting Wednesday as per the Meteorological Department.

The weather department has already issued a red alert for several districts for Tuesday and Wednesday.

As part of the preparations for the monsoon season, the state health department has constituted Rapid Medical Response Teams (RRT) in all districts.

Each RRT consists of a medical officer, staff nurse, village health nurse, health inspector, and essential medicines.

The district medical officers will coordinate the RRTs in their respective districts. The district medical officers will also operate a command centre from their offices to coordinate the RRTs and handle other emergencies that may arise during the monsoon.

All rescue shelters in each district will have medical teams equipped to handle emergency situations and provide basic care.

The '108' ambulances will also be on standby for emergency situations and will be deployed in flood-prone and vulnerable areas across the state. These ambulances will be adequately fuelled to ensure readiness for any situation. Meanwhile, the state health department has directed all hospitals to follow a well-defined protocol for mass-casualty situations.

Hospitals are instructed to maintain the availability and supply of emergency medicines, IV fluids, vaccines, and beds. The Health Department has also communicated with all district medical officers to ensure hospital preparedness during the monsoon, including the availability of medical staff and essential medicines. Hospitals in all districts must also ensure a 24x7 electricity supply, with backup generators and adequate fuel in place.

The officials said that an emergency response plan will be activated to maintain continuity in the hospital supply and delivery chain. Each rescue shelter will be stocked with adequate disinfectants and insecticides for fogging in affected areas.

The state health department will also conduct super-chlorination in all areas affected by flooding or waterlogging.

The district administration and local bodies are responsible for ensuring that dead animals are disposed of immediately, the officials added.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin held a monsoon preparedness meeting on Monday at the secretariat, where he directed all departments to remain vigilant in light of the expected heavy to very heavy rain.