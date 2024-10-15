Sidra Medicine Ingen Programme Introduces Genomics To High School Students

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Sidra Medicine, a member of Qatar Foundation, has taught more than 400 high school students in its Introduction to Genomics (InGen) student programme.

InGen was launched in 2023 by Sidra Medicine's Genomic Core team, with a focus to providing students access to real-life research environments and helping them in their future career choices in science and research. Done in collaboration with Qatar's of Education, the programme has welcomed 11th and 12th grade students from 35 public and private across the country.

Lead by Iman Al Azwani, Senior Research Specialist at Sidra Medicine, who said:“Our InGen programme has been a fantastic opportunity for the students to work alongside researchers and scientists. It also gave them a practical insight into what being in a lab and research environment would look like. The most important aspect is that the exposure gives them the necessary information and background to make an informed decision in their studies and eventual career paths in science and research.”

Sidra Medicine has a dedicated Biosafety Level 1 Laboratory for the InGen programme, where students have a chance to learn both theoretical and practical components in genetics including DNA extraction, DNA quality checking and DNA amplification.

It provides a safe and controlled environment where students can conduct real-world experiments and enhance their understanding of complex genetic processes.

Majida Tamimi, Director of STEAM and Practical Applications Programs, The International School for Medical Science and Engineering said:“The InGen programme has been a transformative experience for our students. It not only introduced them to the exciting field of genomics but also provided practical, hands-on experiences that sparked their interest in pursuing careers in science and research. The programme's structured approach, combining theory and lab work, has given our students invaluable insights that will undoubtedly shape their academic and professional futures. We look forward to continued collaboration and hope more students can benefit from this incredible opportunity.”

Sara Al Shreim, Director of Curriculum and Learning Resources Department, Ministry of Education and Higher Education said:“The collaboration between the Ministry of Education and Sidra Medicine on the InGen programme has been a great success. Through this initiative, we are bridging the gap between classroom learning and real-world scientific research, offering students an unparalleled opportunity to engage with cutting-edge technologies in genomics. "This programme aligns with our vision of fostering a new generation of scientifically literate students who are well-prepared to contribute to the future of healthcare and research in Qatar.”

Dr. Sara Tomei, Acting Director of the Integrated Genomic Services Lab at Sidra Medicine said:“By sharing InGen's framework and successes with other institutes, we believe they can replicate and adapt the student model to train more high schoolers. It is a wonderful opportunity for the wider industry to collaborate and inspire the next generation of young people to consider careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). It is also a key part of our development strategy to support the Qatar National Vision 2030.”