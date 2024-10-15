Azerbaijan President Receives Credentials Of Qatar's Ambassador

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan H E Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of H E Mohammed bin Hamad Al Hajri as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Azerbaijan. HE the Ambassador conveyed the Amir H H Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani's greetings and wishes of good and happiness to HE the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and continued progress and prosperity to the and people of the Republic of Azerbaijan. For his part, H E the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan entrusted H E the Ambassador with his greetings to H H the Amir, wishing His Highness good health and happiness, and the State of Qatar continued progress and development.