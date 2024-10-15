Heavy Downpour In Chennai, Traffic Snarls At Several Places

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Oct 15 (IANS) Heavy downpours commenced in Chennai and the surrounding districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal was intensifying. The northern areas of Chennai were witnessing traffic congestion in several parts, including Perambur, Koyambedu, and other locations because of the rainfall and subsequent waterlogging.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted that heavy rain will continue to lash Chennai and its surrounding districts on October 15 and 16, with a Red alert issued for these areas.

Meanwhile, the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) has arranged 200 dewatering pumps with capacities of 200 HP, 100 HP, and 50 HP. Ten lorry-mounted pumps are also on standby for any emergency situation. CMRL has identified 10 critical areas in Chennai, including Koyambedu, the Grain Market, Porur Junction, Old Mahabalipuram Road, Thiruvanmiyur, Indira Nagar, and St. Thomas Mount.

The southeast monsoon is set to withdraw in the coming days, while the northeast monsoon is expected to begin shortly afterwards. Easterly and northeasterly winds over southern peninsular India, as well as the south and adjoining central Bay of Bengal, are likely to trigger intense rainfall in the coastal and adjacent interior districts of Tamil Nadu in the coming days, the MeT officials have said.

Orange and yellow alerts have been issued for the districts of Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore. The rest of Tamil Nadu is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall, particularly in the northern parts of the state and some areas of southern Tamil Nadu.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Udhayanidhi Stalin visited the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at the Ripon Building in Chennai to review the monsoon preparedness measures within the Chennai Corporation limits. The ICCC will receive flood alerts and reports for areas under the Chennai Corporation. Residents can call the ICCC helpline number 1913 for emergencies or to report waterlogging and rain-related issues.