'We Have Seen In The Use ...': Here's What Canadian Police Said On Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Amid Nijjar Case Row

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Royal Canadian Mounted (RCMP) alleged that Indian 'agents' were collaborating with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang to spread terror on Canadian soil. The allegation came hours after India withdrew its diplomats from Canada amid a crisis in the relations between the two countries.

The Canadian allegations, sans evidence, come at a time when jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is in the news for his alleged involvement in the murder of politician Baba Siddique in Mumbai.

| India Canada News: India asks 6 diplomats to leave country by 11:59 pm on Oct 19

“What we have seen is the use of organised crime elements, and it's been publicly attributed to one organised crime gang in particular the Bishnoi group is connected to the agents of India,” RCMP Assistant Commissioner Brigitte Gaubin said in a press conference in Ottawa on Monday

Bishnoi, 31 is a gangster from Punjab and currently lodged in the Sabarmati Central jail of Gujarat. Mumbai police suspect that Bishnoi was behind the killing of Baba Siddiqu , a three-time MLA fromMaharashtra who was killed in Mumbai on Saturday.

Gaubin's statement came after Canada's charge that Indian High Commissioner Sanjay Verma and other diplomats are 'persons of interest' linked to the investigation of Kahlistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada last year.

| Baba Siddique News: 5 high-profile crimes linked to Lawrence Bishnoi gang

Earlier, the Washington Post said in a report, quoting Canadian officials, that theNijjar's killingwas part of a broader violent campaign targeting Indian dissidents, allegedly directed by a senior Indian official and an operative from India's intelligence agency. Canadian authorities, the report claimed, based these claims on intercepted communications from India and other new information.