(MENAFN) Kazakh nationals voted in favor of constructing the country’s first nuclear power plant during a referendum held on Sunday, according to preliminary results announced on Monday. The Kazakh Central Election Commission reported a voter turnout of 63.66 percent, with over 7.8 million of the 12.2 million eligible voters participating in the vote. Of those, 71.1 percent, or approximately 5.5 million voters, supported the nuclear power plant project, while just over 2 million voted against it.



The Kazakh Foreign Ministry noted that nearly 10,000 individuals cast their votes at 74 polling stations set up abroad, achieving a voter turnout of 81.06 percent. Voting began Sunday morning across 10,249 polling stations nationwide and concluded at 8 PM local time (1500 GMT). President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who proposed the referendum over a year ago, emphasized that this decision is critical for Kazakhstan's future, although the proposal has faced criticism due to concerns about the potential construction of the plant.



Critics have raised apprehensions based on the historical context of the Semipalatinsk nuclear test site in northeastern Kazakhstan, which was used for over 450 tests during the Soviet era before its closure in 1991. Speaking to reporters at a forum last Thursday, Tokayev remarked that Kazakhstan must leverage its competitive advantages to remain relevant in global progress. After voting in the capital city of Astana on Sunday, he expressed his belief that an international consortium should be involved in the construction of the nuclear plant in Kazakhstan.

