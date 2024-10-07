Groundbreaking Australian Edelivery Tech Platform To Drive Growth And Efficiency Across The Delivery Sector Globally

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

eDelivery cofounder and CEO Jack Amies

eDelivery will assist delivery companies to scale

eDelivery platform and app makes last mile delivery easy

New Australian delivery tech platform set to drive growth and efficiency across the delivery sector globally with access to crowd-sourced drivers and insights.

- eDelivery cofounder and CEO, Jack AmiesSYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- While COVID was disrupting the retail sector and the way people shop, eDelivery was quietly building, augmenting and re-imaging its capability into an innovative last-mile delivery technology platform that enables businesses worldwide to operate their delivery or dispatch services more efficiently and effectively.Founded by Carl Popovic and helmed by Jack Amies , highly experienced retail, marketing and technology experts, eDelivery combines cutting-edge AI technology and intelligent automation engines as well as an on-demand driver network to help disrupt the $4.9bn Courier Pick-up and Delivery Services industry.“The last-mile delivery sector is radically evolving, as it faces unprecedented demand to keep up with Australia's growing online shopping appetite. Most delivery businesses face huge challenges including labour shortages and rising operating costs, whilst their customers are demanding faster and more efficient services,” Amies said.“This is where eDelivery comes to the fore. Our platform not only helps businesses run their delivery and driver operations more efficiently, but we also provide an on-demand driver network, allowing for immediate capacity when businesses really need it.“The first is a web-based delivery management system that provides businesses with a single dashboard from which to manage their entire delivery and driver operations. The dashboard is incredibly powerful not only facilitating and simplifying operational logistics, but it also offers a powerful insights engine enabling businesses to drill down into their business to view and interrogate operational data. These insights empower delivery businesses to make better decisions to enhance operational efficiencies and drive growth.“Secondly, eDelivery also includes a driver app that connects drivers and couriers directly to the web dashboard, creating a seamless flow of information and data. The app also has smart engines built in, which provides drivers with fastest route mapping and automated customer communications to create more efficient and transparent deliveries.“Thirdly, the platform also includes the eDelivery Driver Network (EDN), which is a crowdsourced driver network of over 2500+ courier and delivery drivers, able to be accessed by businesses in a B2B or B2C capacity at the flick of a button.“The EDN enables businesses to offer customers a same-day delivery option at checkout or increase their delivery capacity on demand at a competitive price point. eDelivery represents the missing link in the logistics chain by overcoming common inefficiencies of last-mile delivery associated with short-delivery time frames, same-day delivery, cost of last-mile deliveries, last-minute route changes, failed deliveries, customer expectations and much more.”With online shopping continuing to be adopted by households across the country it has now become firmly entrenched in Australian retail as a key part of the industry's operations eCommerce adoption is expected to keep rising placing pressure on the delivery sector to innovative and respond with more efficient, flexible and transparent customer focused parcel delivery services.“We believe eDelivery is the solution,” Amies added.Amies emphasised that eDelivery offers a whole of enterprise capability that will enable smaller delivery firms to launch and scale up quickly and efficiently while offering larger firms the ability to enhance their operations through unparalleled insights, improved customer engagement, enhanced operational efficiencies and access to an uberised workforce to complement delivery capabilities and eliminate labour availability and reliability issues.“eDelivery is currently in the process of finalising initial onboarding processes and market testing. Full market launch will take place in late 2024, early 2025,” Amies said.“We are also embarking on a funding round through Birchal, an Australian equity crowdfunding platform to provide people with the opportunity to invest in eDelivery.“Once launched, we will implement an aggressive national sales strategy targeting courier and delivery companies as well as wholesale suppliers and retail businesses. Once established in Australia, we will then expand into other key markets including Asia, the Middle East and Europe.“The delivery sector is in the process of unprecedented growth and we aim to be a key driver for this growth, not only in Australia, but across the globe, proudly using Australian technology to underpin this burgeoning industry.”Statista reports that the retail delivery market in Australia is set to witness a significant increase in revenue, with projections indicating that it will reach AUD $10.68 billion by the end of 2024. Furthermore, an annual growth rate of 9.80 percent is expected, resulting in a projected market volume of AUD $17.05 billion by 2029.

