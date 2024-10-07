World Leaders Condemn Hamas On First Anniversary Of October 7 Massacre

(MENAFN- IANS) Tel Aviv, Oct 7 (IANS) Several world leaders on Monday paid homage to the of last year's October 7 massacre during Hamas' attack on Israel that killed over 1200 people.

French President Emmanuel posted on X, "October 7. The pain remains, as vivid as it was a year ago. The pain of the Israeli people. Ours. The pain of wounded humanity."

With over 100 hostages from more than eight different nations still in Gaza, Macron expressed solidarity with the victims, hostages, and families still suffering.

"We do not forget the victims, the hostages, or the families with broken hearts from absence or waiting. I send them our fraternal thoughts," he added.

The statement followed tensions between France and Israel over the weekend after Macron suggested prioritising a political solution and halting arms supplies to Israel for its Gaza operations.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had condemned this stance, stating that leaders advocating for arms embargoes on Israel should be ashamed, vowing that Israel would prevail regardless of external support.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer also expressed solidarity with the October 7 victims, stating that it was the "darkest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust".

"One year on from these horrific attacks, we must unequivocally stand with the Jewish community and unite as a country. We will not falter in our pursuit of peace and on this day of pain and sorrow, we honour those we lost and continue in our determination to return those still held hostage, help those who are suffering, and secure a better future for the Middle East," read a statement released by his office.

Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson wrote, "A year after the October 7 massacre, it feels as though the world is forgetting the horror and the evil that took place that day. It is time for us to stand with Israel. Bring back moral clarity. Bring back the hostages."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte shared his thoughts on X, extending his condolences to the people of Israel and the families of victims and hostages. He also welcomed efforts to bring about a ceasefire and the release of hostages.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, too, reiterated his support for Israel, posting, "We share the pain with you," along with an image commemorating the anniversary.

In a statement on Monday, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also condemned the Hamas attack, stating, "As we mourn and reflect, we also reaffirm a fundamental principle of our shared humanity -- every innocent life matters."