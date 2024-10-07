(MENAFN) As the war in Gaza reaches its one-year mark, Israeli society is increasingly revealing significant fractures, characterized by radicalization, polarization, economic challenges, and military strains. Daniel Levy, a former senior adviser to the Israeli government, describes the current situation as an "element of decay," pointing to the growing fragility within the nation. He remarks that while Israel is not on the verge of collapse, there are noticeable signs of societal unraveling, exposing vulnerabilities that were previously hidden.



Miko Peled, an Israeli-American activist and author, echoes these sentiments, asserting that Israel has descended into a "state of chaos" since the outbreak of war on October 7. This conflict has led to tens of thousands of deaths and extensive destruction in Gaza, profoundly affecting the functioning of the Israeli state. Peled criticizes the current state of law enforcement and the judicial system, calling it chaotic and dysfunctional across all areas of governance. He suggests that the country is experiencing a paralysis that hampers its ability to function effectively.



Before the war, Levy notes that Israeli society was already deeply divided, with widespread protests against a judicial overhaul proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's administration. However, the onset of the war appears to have temporarily united Israelis in their opposition to Palestinians. Levy points out that many have embraced a narrative that frames the actions taken in Gaza as justified and necessary for survival, leading to a consensus that it is a matter of "us or them." He emphasizes that the Israeli media has played a significant role in disseminating this singular narrative, reinforcing a unified stance against Palestinian resistance.



The ongoing conflict has not only exacerbated existing tensions within Israeli society but has also catalyzed a shift in public perception and discourse regarding the war. As the situation evolves, the ramifications for both Israeli and Palestinian communities will continue to unfold, highlighting the complex interplay between war, society, and governance in a region long marked by strife. The year ahead will likely bring further challenges, as both communities grapple with the consequences of prolonged violence and its impact on their futures.

