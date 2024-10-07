War in Gaza emerges as one of most destructive crises of 21st century

(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict in Gaza, marked by what many are calling a genocidal war, has emerged as one of the most destructive crises of the 21st century. As the toll reaches staggering figures—41,825 fatalities, 96,910 injuries, and over 10,000 individuals reported missing—its repercussions are felt far beyond immediate loss of life. The war has not only claimed countless civilian lives but has also ravaged the enclave's infrastructure, posing dire threats to health workers, destroying homes, schools, and entire neighborhoods.



One year into the conflict, Anadolu examines the diverse forms of destruction inflicted upon Gaza, highlighting the catastrophic impact on the educational landscape.



The Israeli offensive has wreaked havoc on educational institutions across Gaza. Between June 1 and September 1, airstrikes targeted school buildings, leading to the deaths of at least 354 individuals who had sought refuge in these facilities. The war has disrupted the education of more than 718,000 students, with a total of 456 schools and university buildings reported as either damaged or completely destroyed.



As of August 27, the Ministry of Education reported a heartbreaking toll: over 10,888 schoolchildren have lost their lives, alongside 529 teachers and administrative staff. In total, approximately 17,224 children and 3,686 teachers have suffered injuries due to the violence.



The challenges extend beyond Gaza, affecting children in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, as the new school year commences. UNICEF reports that rising violence and restrictions on movement since October 2023 have further hindered educational access for the region's 782,000 students. Data from the Ministry of Education and the Education Cluster indicates that between 8 percent and 20 percent of schools in the West Bank have been closed during this period, intensifying the obstacles to learning.



The toll on education in Gaza and the West Bank serves as a stark reminder of the broader implications of conflict, where the future of an entire generation hangs in the balance. As the war continues, the destruction of educational institutions not only undermines the immediate access to learning but also threatens the long-term prospects of the affected communities. The legacy of this conflict will be measured not just in lives lost, but in the futures that remain unfulfilled, leaving profound scars on both individuals and society at large.

