(MENAFN) Throughout Israel's devastating campaign in the Gaza Strip, outlets—particularly those within the Western mainstream—have faced intense criticism for their coverage of the conflict. Many observers argue that these outlets have demonstrated a clear bias, presenting misleading narratives that downplay the impact of Israel’s military actions on Palestinian civilians while simultaneously amplifying themes of Israeli security and victimhood.



Historian Assal Rad highlights that this media skew is not a recent development; rather, it reflects a longstanding trend that shapes public perception of the conflict. In an interview with Anadolu, Rad pointed out that the media plays a crucial role in informing the public, and by aligning closely with narratives promoted by the U.S. and Israeli governments, Western media has manipulated the understanding of the situation on the ground.



Rad asserts that the media's actions can be seen as complicit with governmental narratives, often serving as a conduit for public relations and propaganda that justifies Israel’s military campaigns—even in the face of actions that some classify as genocide against Gaza’s population. This complicity typically manifests not through outright censorship, but rather through a strategy of whitewashing and misleading headlines.



For instance, reports of Israeli military actions since October 7 have frequently presented these operations as straightforward facts, such as "Israel targets Hezbollah," without delving into the legitimacy or consequences of such actions. In stark contrast, when civilian casualties arise from Israeli strikes, news outlets often attribute these reports to Palestinian authorities or Lebanon's Health Ministry. This practice subtly undermines the credibility of the information and raises questions about its accuracy.



Rad contends that this double standard legitimizes Israeli military actions while simultaneously dehumanizing Palestinian victims. By framing narratives in such a manner, the media not only influences public opinion but also shapes the broader discourse surrounding the conflict, often to the detriment of understanding the humanitarian crisis faced by Palestinians in Gaza.



As the conflict endures, the role of the media remains critical in shaping perceptions and influencing responses to the ongoing violence. The potential for bias and misinformation highlights the need for more responsible journalism that accurately represents the complexities of the situation, ensuring that the voices of those affected by the conflict are heard and acknowledged.

