Advanced Blockchain group announces the comprehensive valuation of its top 15 portfolio holdings

07.10.2024 / 09:02 CET/CEST

Advanced Blockchain group announces the comprehensive valuation of its top 15 portfolio holdings Berlin, 7 October 2024

– Advanced Blockchain AG (ISIN: DE000A0M93V6, WKN: A0M93V, Ticker: ABX) announces a comprehensive overview of the top 15 portfolio holdings of its subsidiary, Incredulous Labs Ltd., as of June 30, 2024, with a cumulative value of nearly USD 30 million. peaq and Composable take up the largest portion of the portfolio, contributing to more than 50% of the total top 15 assets valuation. Furthermore, Contango has demonstrated substantial value growth, surging by 115% compared to its valuation in the second half of 2023, and Panoptic comes in fourth place. The comprehensive list of holdings is as follows:

Composable (PICA/MANTIS): Representing around 24-29% of the total.

Peaq (PEAQ/KREST): Representing around 22-27% of the total.

Contango: Representing around 10-15% of the total.

Panoptic: Representing around 7-12% of the total.

Polymer: Representing around 6-11% of the total.

Light Protocol: Representing around 4-9% of the total.

Permanent Ventures: Representing around 3-8% of the total.

Delv (previously Element Finance): Representing around 3-8% of the total.

Neon EVM: Representing around 2-7% of the total.

Talisman: Representing around 2-7% of the total.

zCloak: Representing around 2-7% of the total.

Pendulum: Representing around 1-6% of the total.

Laconic:

Representing around 1-6% of the total (based on nominal value).

Mero/TLX: Representing around 0-5% of the total. Celestia: Representing around 0-5% of the total. The valuation of the top 15 assets does not include the direct equity holdings in EoT Labs, the intellectual property of FinPro and further assets held by the group. Beyond the current scope of the top 15 assets, the management board is working on providing a more comprehensive overview of the overall assets (Token positions, equity participations, Intellectual Property (Software) held by the group). Hatem Elsayed, COO of Advanced Blockchain AG, comments: “Active portfolio management is one of our key areas of focus.

We are not only aiming to identify synergies between our portfolio companies and source further early-stage investment opportunities to increase the overall portfolio value, but also exit some of the less progressed holdings in a timely manner to mitigate any expected depreciation and to benefit from value accretion since initial investment. Advanced Blockchain investment strategy remains solid, proven by the healthy growth of our holdings over the years.” AVS Valuation's methodology uses several key components when evaluating individual assets. These include the base price per token or equity of existing legal instruments (such as SAFT – Simple Agreement for Future Tokens and SAFE – Simple Agreement for Future Equity), respective sector performance benchmarked with competitors, fundamentals analysis, technological developments, as well as Total Value Locked (TVL) and market value, if applicable. Rüdiger Andreas Günther, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Advanced Blockchain AG, comments: “Offering a granular overview of our key holdings has been a central focus for the management team, prompted by the increasing demand from our investors for greater transparency and visibility into the performance of the individual portfolio companies. I am confident that many of our portfolio companies will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and deliver strong value to the blockchain industry.” Overall Market Development:

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization in H1 2024 was on average $2.4 trillion, reflecting a 69% increase compared to H2 2023. Bitcoin's price has surged drastically since last year, showing a 121% increase in its market capitalization. Ethereum saw a Total Value Locked (TVL) peak at $155 billion in H1 2024, nearing its historical high of $182 billion reached in 2021, demonstrating high liquidity inflow into the crypto industry. The fourth quarter of 2024 and the first quarter of 2025 signal an important chapter in the bull market. As key projects, including the portfolio company peaq, prepare for their mainnet and token launches, the market is likely to see further expanded activity from institutional investors, further driving momentum and overall value growth. Several key verticals have been showing notable growth, such as DePIN, Bitcoin layer 2, Real World Assets (RWA), AI, among others. Over the past 12 months, the DePIN sector reached $20 billion and is expected to reach $3.5 trillion by 2028 according to Messari. To review the complete list of holdings, please visit .

About Advanced Blockchain AG:

Advanced Blockchain AG (Scale Frankfurt, Primary Market Düsseldorf, XETRA: ISIN DE000A0M93V6) is a venture builder and investor in the blockchain industry with an extensive network of analysts, developers, programmers, economists, and mathematicians. Advanced Blockchain AG is dedicated to developing the future of Web 3.0 and innovating in different ecosystems and markets of the industry. For more information about Advanced Blockchain AG, its various projects, and investments, please visit .

