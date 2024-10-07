Shi Chuan Fei Chuan By Jing Zhou Wins Bronze In A' Interior Design Awards

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Shi Chuan Fei Chuan

Jing Zhou's Innovative Restaurant Design Recognized for Excellence in Interior Space and Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, October 7, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award , a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Jing Zhou 's "Shi Chuan Fei Chuan" as the Bronze winner in the Interior Space and Exhibition Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional creativity and functionality of the award-winning restaurant design, positioning it as a standout example of excellence within the industry.The recognition of Shi Chuan Fei Chuan by the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award underscores the design's relevance to current trends and needs within the interior design sector. By aligning with industry standards and practices while pushing the boundaries of innovation, Jing Zhou's design offers practical benefits for users, the industry, and other stakeholders, showcasing the transformative potential of well-executed interior spaces.Shi Chuan Fei Chuan stands out in the market through its clever use of curved entrances, light and shadow play, and spatial magic. These elements transform a narrow space into an immersive "drama" corridor, leading patrons into a captivating dining experience. The design strikes a delicate balance between maintaining privacy and inviting curiosity, demonstrating Jing Zhou's mastery of form and function.The Bronze A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Jing Zhou and their team to continue pursuing excellence and innovation in future projects. This recognition has the potential to inspire further exploration and advancement within the brand, fostering a culture of creativity and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in interior design.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jing ZhouPanshine design, founded by Mrs. Zhou in 1998, has established itself as one of the high-end interior design brands in Asia. With a team of over 60 staff members, Mrs. Zhou leads the company in breaking barriers and pursuing excellence in design. Her award-winning projects in various international competitions, such as The Best of AsiaPacific Design Awards hosted by IIDA, showcase her expertise and dedication to the craft. Based in China, Jing Zhou continues to push the boundaries of interior design.About Bronze A' Design AwardThe Bronze A' Design Award recognizes interior designs that demonstrate a high level of creativity, practicality, and professional execution. Winners are selected based on their ability to blend form and function effectively, offering solutions that enhance people's lives and well-being. The award acknowledges the designer's skill in utilizing innovative materials and technology while adhering to best practices in art, science, design, and technology. Bronze A' Design Award-winning works are notable for their attention to detail, functional layout design, color scheme mastery, lighting design proficiency, and incorporation of sustainable practices.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior products and projects since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the competition welcomes entries from all industries and countries, with the ultimate aim of making the world a better place through the power of good design. By showcasing pioneering designs on a global stage and celebrating the creative minds behind them, the A' Design Award drives forward a cycle of inspiration and advancement. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at

