Automotive Switches Market To Reach $31.2 Billion, Globally, By 2033 At 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research 

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The global automotive switches is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), growth in electric vehicle adoption, and technological advancements in automotive switches.

Wilmington, Delaware, Oct. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, " Automotive Switches Market by Type (Ignition switches, HVAC switches, Steering wheel switches, Window switches, Overhead console switches, Seat control switches, Door switches, Hazard switches, Multi-purpose switches and Others), Design (Rocker switches, Rotary switches, Toggle switches, Push switches and Other switches), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles and Heavy Commercial Vehicles), and Sales Channel (Original Equipment Manufacturers and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2033" . According to the report, the automotive switches market was valued at $18.1 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $31.2 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2033.



Request Sample of the Report on Automotive Switches Market Forecast 2033:

Prime determinants of growth

The global automotive switches market is experiencing growth due to several factors such as increasing demand for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), growth in electric vehicle adoption, and technological advancements in automotive switches. However, high cost of advanced automotive switches and stringent regulatory requirements hinder market growth to some extent. Moreover, expansion in emerging markets and development of smart and connected switches offers lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global automotive switches market.

Segment Highlights

The window switches segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on the type, the window switches segment held the highest market share in 2023 as window switches are essential components in every vehicle, as they control the operation of power windows. With the increasing emphasis on convenience and comfort features in modern vehicles, the demand for reliable and user-friendly window switches remains high across all vehicle segments, from entry-level cars to premium models.

The rocker switches segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on the design, the rocker switches segment held the highest market share in 2023. Rocker switches are widely used for various applications, such as controlling power windows, mirrors, sunroofs, and other convenience features. They offer a simple and intuitive operation, with a rocking motion that makes them easy to use while driving. Additionally, rocker switches are cost-effective and can be designed in various shapes and sizes to suit different vehicle interiors.

The passenger cars segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on the vehicle type, the passenger cars segment held the highest market share in 2023 as passenger cars make up the majority of the global vehicle population, and they require a wide range of switches for various functions, such as power windows, door locks, mirrors, seats, and climate control systems. The growing demand for convenience and comfort features in passenger cars, coupled with the increasing production volumes, drives the demand for automotive switches in this segment.

The original equipment manufacturers segment is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period.

Based on the sales channel, the original equipment manufacturers segment held the highest market share in 2023. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have long-standing partnerships with switch suppliers and rely on them to provide high-quality, reliable, and cost-effective switches that meet their specific requirements. In addition, the increasing demand for new vehicles and the need for automakers to differentiate their offerings through various features contribute to the dominance of the OEM sales channel for automotive switches.

Procure Complete Report (340 Pages PDF with In-depth Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures):

Regional Outlook

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022. The Asia-Pacific region is home to some of the world's largest automotive manufacturing hubs, including China, Japan, South Korea, and India. These countries have witnessed tremendous growth in automotive production and sales, driven by rising disposable incomes, urbanization, and favorable government policies.

Players:



C&K Switches

Eaton Corporation PLC

INENSY

Johnson Electric Holdings Limited

Leopold Kostal GmbH & Co. Kg

Marquardt GmbH

Preh GmbH

Tokai Rika Co Ltd.

Toyodenso Co., Ltd.

Valeo ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global automotive switches market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Make an Inquiry for Further Details of Report:

Recent Development:



In September 2023, Continental and Ethernovia, Inc. announced a partnership to develop a high-bandwidth, low-latency switch using a 7nm process tailored for automotive applications, enhancing data movement within software-defined vehicles (SDVs) . Their initial focus will be on integrating this advanced switch into High-Performance Computers (HPC) developed by Continental. Following this, the collaboration will extend to creating a highly integrated network chip specifically for automotive use. In May 2022, Marvell Technology, Inc. unveiled its third-generation Marvell Brightlane Ethernet Switch, recognized as the advanced secure managed switch in the automotive industry. This switch is the first to feature lockstep dual-core Arm processing redundancy, ensuring high reliability for mission-critical applications that enhance vehicle safety and performance. Designed as a digital framework for next-generation Ethernet-based zonal architectures, the new switch offers a range of advanced security and networking features, along with increased bandwidth and a higher number of ports compared to its predecessor.

Explore More Trending Reports

Automotive Tire Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Season Type, Rim Size, Vehicle Type, Load Index and Distribution Channel : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Automotive Suspension Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Component, by Vehicle Type, by Geometry, by Suspension Type, by System : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

Automotive Carbon Fiber Market Size , Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report, by Material, by Vehicle Type, by Sales Channel, by Application : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023-2032

AVENUE- A Subscription-Based Library (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) Offered by Allied Market Research:

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.

Get an access to the library of reports at any time from any device and anywhere. For more details, follow the link:

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports " and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

1209 Orange Street,

Corporation Trust Center,

Wilmington, New Castle,

Delaware 19801 USA.

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1-800-792-5285

...