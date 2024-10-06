Casualties Reported As Enemy Hits Three Districts In Dnipropetrovsk Region With Multiple Rocket Launchers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian shelled population centers in the Synelnykove district, Dnipropetrovsk region, with multiple rocket launchers, wounding three people.

Serhii Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The aggressor struck the settlements of the Synelnykove district with multiple rocket launchers. Three people suffered fragmentation wounds. A man and a woman suffered shrapnel wounds. They are in the hospital," Lysak said.

According to him, four houses, a car, an agricultural firm's garage, and a tractor-trailer were damaged.

"A gas pipeline was also hit. There were several fires of dry grass," Lysak added.

He noted that a 45-year-old man had suffered a blast injury in a drone strike during a harvest campaign. The victim was hospitalized.

Also, according to Lysak, the occupiers dropped explosive, used kamikaze drones and opened fire with heavy artillery on the Nikopol district. They targeted Nikopol, the Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka and Myrove communities.

"A farm, a multi-story building, three country houses, a bus stop, and power lines were damaged," Lysak said.

In the Kryvyi Rih district, the Russians hit one of the villages with artillery. A private house and about 20 solar panels were damaged. People were not hurt.

Photo credit: Serhii Lysak / Telegram