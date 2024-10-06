FM, Spanish Counterpart Discuss Efforts To Achieve Immediate Ceasefire In Gaza, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 6 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Foreign and Expatriates Minister, Ayman Safadi and Spain Minister for Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, J?osé Manuel Albares on Sunday discussed efforts aimed at achieving an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon as a priority, stressing the need for concerted efforts to achieve it.During their meeting in Amman on the sidelines of King Felipe VI of Spain's visit to the Kingdom and his talks with His Majesty King Abdullah II, Safadi warned of the catastrophic consequences of the escalation in the region.Safadi and Albares emphasized the importance of His Majesty King Felipe VI's visit to the Kingdom, and voiced keenness to continue to strengthen the solid friendship between the two countries and explore broader horizons for cooperation in various fields.Safadi thanked his Spanish counterpart for the support provided by his country to help Jordan face the repercussions of regional crises and support economic development programs.Safadi expressed appreciation for Spain's positions in support of an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon, and an end to illegal Israeli measures in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, and agreed on the importance of Spain's recognition of the State of Palestine and its support for the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).Safadi said that stopping the aggression on Gaza and Lebanon and the dangerous escalation against the Palestinian people is a responsibility that must be borne by the entire international community to protect security, peace, and stability in the region and beyond.The two ministers called for applying international law and international humanitarian law without any selectivity and according to the same standards, as Safadi noted that Israel must not remain above the law, jeopardizing the security of the region and the world without consequences.The two ministers also discussed continued cooperation in providing humanitarian aid to Gaza, which is facing an unprecedented humanitarian catastrophe as a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression.