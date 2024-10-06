Moscow plans on removing Taliban from terrorist list

(MENAFN) Moscow has announced its intention to remove the from its list of organizations, according to Zamir Kabulov, Russia’s presidential envoy to Afghanistan. This development was corroborated by Aleksandr Bortnikov, the head of the Security Service (FSB), which oversees the nation’s counterterrorism efforts.



Russia was among the first countries to engage with the Taliban following their takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, although it has yet to officially recognize the group as the legitimate governing body of the country. The Taliban regained control of Kabul amid the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops, effectively ending a two-decade Western military presence in Afghanistan. The previous government, led by President Ashraf Ghani, collapsed, and many Afghans who had assisted American forces fled the country.



In May, Kabulov had already characterized the Taliban as “definitely not our enemies.” During a recent press briefing, he elaborated that the Russian Foreign Ministry and the FSB are collaborating with various government agencies to formalize the Taliban's removal from Russia's national terrorist list. “A fundamental decision on this issue has already been made by the Russian leadership,” Kabulov stated, emphasizing that all legal protocols must be followed. He indicated that this would involve meticulous work by lawyers, parliament, and other state bodies, expressing optimism that a final decision would be announced soon.



Bortnikov also confirmed that Moscow is in the process of finalizing the Taliban's removal from its blacklist. He mentioned that this step would facilitate “pragmatic cooperation” with the group, particularly in areas such as combating organized crime and addressing the threats posed by ISIS-K, a regional affiliate of the Islamic State. This shift marks a significant realignment in Russia's approach to the Taliban and reflects its growing interest in establishing a working relationship with the group amid changing geopolitical dynamics in Afghanistan.

