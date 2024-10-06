Finalday Of 3Rd International Ocag Cup In Rhythmic Gymnastics Underway
Date
10/6/2024 6:10:11 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The final day of the 3rd international "Ocag Cup" in rhythmic
gymnastics, organized by the "Ocag Sport" club, has begun at the
National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews reports.
Young gymnasts from local and international clubs are competing
in the event held from October 3 to 6.
A total of 400 individual gymnasts from 37 clubs representing 10
countries, along with 16 group teams, will showcase their skills in
the competition.
Gymnasts born between 2009 and 2018 will compete in both
individual and group exercise programs, utilizing individual
apparatus and multi-discipline routines.
MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108750435
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.