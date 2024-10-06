عربي


Finalday Of 3Rd International Ocag Cup In Rhythmic Gymnastics Underway

10/6/2024 6:10:11 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The final day of the 3rd international "Ocag Cup" in rhythmic gymnastics, organized by the "Ocag Sport" club, has begun at the National Gymnastics Arena, Azernews reports.

Young gymnasts from local and international clubs are competing in the event held from October 3 to 6.

A total of 400 individual gymnasts from 37 clubs representing 10 countries, along with 16 group teams, will showcase their skills in the competition.

Gymnasts born between 2009 and 2018 will compete in both individual and group exercise programs, utilizing individual apparatus and multi-discipline routines.

MENAFN06102024000195011045ID1108750435


AzerNews

