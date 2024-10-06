Alembic Pharmaceuticals announces USFDA Final Approval for Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution, 0.25% (OTC)

( MENAFN - Adfactors PR) 4th October 2024, Bengaluru: Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited (Alembic) today announced that it has received final approval from the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution, 0.25% (OTC). The approved ANDA is therapeutically equivalent to the reference listed drug product (RLD), Lastacaft Solution, 0.25%, of AbbVie Inc. (AbbVie). Alcaftadine Ophthalmic Solution, 0.25% (OTC) is used to temporarily relieve itchy eyes due to pollen, ragweed, grass, animal hair and dander. Refer label for a detailed indication. Alembic has a cumulative total of 216 ANDA approvals (189 final approvals and 27 tentative approvals) from USFDA.

