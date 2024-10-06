Maharashtra Govt. Offers Stamp Duty Waiver for India Jewellery Park: GJEPC

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru 4th October 2024: The Maharashtra state government has announced a complete waiver of stamp duty on the first lease of land and subsequent sub-leases within the India Jewellery Park, a project of GJEPC, at Mahape, Navi Mumbai.

The decision, outlined in the Maharashtra Government Gazette dated 25th September 2024, aims to encourage investment in the jewellery sector and promote the development of the India Jewellery Park.

The government has completely waived the stamp duty on the first lease of land executed between the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) and M/s. India Jewellery Park, as well as on subsequent sub-leases within the park. The benefit of this waiver is applicable to all eligible units within the India Jewellery Park.



Vipul Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said, “We are immensely grateful to the Government of Maharashtra for their support in waiving stamp duty for the India Jewellery Park in Navi Mumbai. This significant initiative marks a major milestone in the development of the gem and jewellery industry. By easing the financial burden on businesses, the stamp duty waiver will not only encourage investments but also accelerate the growth of this sector.



“The India Jewellery Park is set to transform the jewellery manufacturing landscape. It will create a state-of-the-art hub for innovation, production, and trade, significantly boosting exports, creating jobs, and attracting global attention to India’s craftsmanship. With this support from the government, the park will play a pivotal role in achieving our goal of making India a world leader in the gem and jewellery industry.”



The government has stated that this decision is in line with its efforts to promote industrial growth and create employment opportunities in the state. By offering incentives to the jewellery sector, the government aims to strengthen Maharashtra's position as a leading manufacturing hub.

The stamp duty waiver is expected to have a significant positive impact on the jewellery industry in Maharashtra. It is likely to attract new investments, create jobs, and boost the overall economic activity in the region. The India Jewellery Park is poised to become a major centre for jewellery manufacturing and design in the country.

