Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
10/5/2024 8:07:38 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
WASHINGTON - The State of Kuwait Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain Al-Sabah affirmed Kuwait's keenness on pursuing dispatch of aid to the Palestinian people.
KUWAIT - Kuwait and Al-Arabi on Saturday qualified for the finals of the national handball tournament, having beaten Salmiya and Kazma respectively in the semi-finals encounters.
BEIRUT - The Lebanese Premiership stated that the total death toll since the start of military events in October 2023 rose to 2,036 killed, and 9,662 injured, including 11 health workers.
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron called for halting arms shipments to Israel namely the weapons employed against Gaza.
PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron regretted the Israeli Prime Minister's military strategy and choices particularly his decision to intervene militarily in Lebanon.
ISLAMABAD - At least six soldiers of Pakistan army and eight militants were killed during clashes in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan. (end)
