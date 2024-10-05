Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Saturday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON - The State of Kuwait Ambassador to the US Sheikha Al-Zain affirmed Kuwait's keenness on pursuing dispatch of aid to the Palestinian people.

KUWAIT - Kuwait and Al-Arabi on Saturday qualified for the finals of the national handball tournament, having beaten Salmiya and Kazma respectively in the semi-finals encounters.

BEIRUT - The Lebanese Premiership stated that the total death toll since the start of military events in October 2023 rose to 2,036 killed, and 9,662 injured, including 11 workers.



PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron called for halting arms shipments to Israel namely the weapons employed against Gaza.

PARIS - French President Emmanuel Macron regretted the Israeli Prime Minister's military strategy and choices particularly his decision to intervene militarily in Lebanon.

ISLAMABAD - At least six soldiers of Pakistan army and eight militants were killed during clashes in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK) province bordering Afghanistan. (end)

