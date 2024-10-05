Jordan Dispatches Fourth Aircraft To Deliver Aid To Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Following Royal directives, a fourth Royal Air Force C-130 aircraft departed on Saturday to deliver aid to Lebanon as the country faces ongoing challenges.

Dispatched by the Jordan Armed Forces-Arab (JAF), in cooperation with the Jordanian Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO), the aircraft was laden with food, medical supplies and relief materials.

The aid aims to support the Lebanese sector and help overcome the current challenges, according to a JAF statement.

Carrying 108 tonnes of essential food supplies, the fourth humanitarian aid flight arrived in Beirut on Saturday noon, landing at Rafic Hariri International Airport.

Brig. Gen. Jamal Makrzl, representing the Lebanese Army Command, welcomed the aid and expressed his gratitude to Jordan for its unwavering support.

This gesture of support underscores the Kingdom's solidarity with Lebanon amid these hard conditions and reflects the close ties between the two countries.