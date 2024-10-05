Jordan's Per Capita Electricity Use Rises To 1,664Kwh In 2023

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The per capita electricity consumption in Jordan reached 1,664 kilowatt-hours (kWh) last year, showing an increase of 6.3 per cent compared to 2022, according to the 2023 Statistical Bulletin released by the and Minerals Regulatory Commission.

Total electricity consumption in 2023 was 19,113 gigawatt-hours (GWh), spread across various sectors, with households and general use accounting for 8,856GWh, 46.3 per cent, the commercial sector and hotels consumed 2,627GWh, 13.7 per cent, while used 3,314GWh, 17.3 per cent, the Jordan news Agency, Petra, reported on Saturday.

Agriculture and water pumping consumed 2,735GWh, 14.3 per cent, street lighting 356GWh, 1.9 per cent, and other sectors – including broadcasting, military, telecommunications, electric vehicle charging, private hospitals and banks – used 1,225GWh, accounting for 6.4 per cent.

The bulletin, published on the commission's website, also reported that the number of electricity subscribers increased by 2 per cent to 2,533,733 in 2023, compared with 2022.

These subscribers are served by three main companies: the National Electric Power Company (NEPCO) with 1,614,191 subscribers, the Irbid District Electricity Company (IDECO) with 630,925 subscribers and the Electricity Distribution Company that serves 288,617 subscribers.

Figures also revealed that electricity distribution loss rate fell by 6.4 per cent in 2023.