National Police Arrests Mother Of Missing Minor In Changuinola

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The minor, Valery Palacio, was reported missing on September 26, leading to the activation of the Amber Alert.

The girl Valery Palacio (5 years old) was found by security forces Saturday in a residence located in the town of Guabito in the district of Changuinola in the Province of Bocas del Toro.

The minor disappeared on September 22 and it was not until September 26 that the case was reported to the authorities, so the Amber Alert was activated for the search operation.



The National Police reported that in the district of Changuinola they arrested a woman allegedly linked to the disappearance of the minor.

The detainee, who is believed to be Valery's mother, was intercepted on Avenida 17 de Abril and placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor's Office. The arrest warrant indicates the possible commission of crimes against life and personal integrity, in the form of disappearance, as well as abandonment of children and persons incapable of ensuring their safety or health, in addition to child abuse and crimes against liberty, the legal order, family and civil status. Authorities have requested the public's cooperation in obtaining information about the girl Valery Palacio.