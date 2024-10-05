Qatar Players Gear Up For Crucial World Cup Qualifier Against Kyrgyzstan

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar players take part in team's training session at Aspire training pitch as they prepare for the 2026 qualifying match against Kyrgyzstan to be played at the Al Thumama on Thursday. The national team's training camp began on Friday, following head coach Marquez Lopez's announcement of a 27-man squad for the upcoming matches, which also include a crucial encounter against Iran in Mashhad on October 15. The two-time Asian champions aim to secure maximum points from these fixtures, having previously suffered a loss to the United Arab Emirates and drawn with North Korea in their opening Group A matches.

MENAFN05102024000067011011ID1108749814