Meeting Of Working Group Established For Preparation Of New Military Regulation Drafts Held


10/6/2024 12:08:57 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

A meeting of the working group established under the order of Defense Minister General-Colonel Zakir Hasanov to prepare drafts of the Discipline, Garrison, and Guard Services, and Internal Service regulations of the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan was held at the Training and Education Center of the Azerbaijani Army, Azernews reports.

The meeting was chaired by First Deputy Defense Minister - Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani army General-Colonel Karim Valiyev.

During the meeting, responsible officials from relevant entities of the Armed Forces discussed the tasks to be carried out for the improvement of the mentioned regulations.

It was noted that the reforms carried out in the Armed Forces under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, along with the successes achieved and innovations implemented, necessitate the adaptation and enhancement of existing military regulations to meet modern requirements.

Additionally, the meeting included an extensive exchange of views on other reasons and objectives that justify the improvement of the regulations, as well as the use of experiences from developed countries' armies during the work of the working group.

AzerNews

