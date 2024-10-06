Meeting Of Working Group Established For Preparation Of New Military Regulation Drafts Held
A meeting of the working group established under the order of
Defense Minister General-Colonel Zakir Hasanov to prepare drafts of
the Discipline, Garrison, and Guard Services, and Internal Service
regulations of the armed forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan was
held at the Training and Education Center of the Azerbaijani Army,
Azernews reports.
The meeting was chaired by First Deputy Defense Minister - Chief
of the General Staff of the Azerbaijani army General-Colonel Karim
Valiyev.
During the meeting, responsible officials from relevant entities
of the Armed Forces discussed the tasks to be carried out for the
improvement of the mentioned regulations.
It was noted that the reforms carried out in the Armed Forces
under the leadership of the President of Azerbaijan and Supreme
Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, along with the
successes achieved and innovations implemented, necessitate the
adaptation and enhancement of existing military regulations to meet
modern requirements.
Additionally, the meeting included an extensive exchange of
views on other reasons and objectives that justify the improvement
of the regulations, as well as the use of experiences from
developed countries' armies during the work of the working
group.
