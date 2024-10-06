Ukraine Energy Support Fund To Install Solar Power Plants At Three Ukrainian Medical Facilities

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Partnership Secretariat has announced new tenders for the re-equipment of the power system of three care facilities in Ukraine with the installation of photovoltaic power plants.

The Energy Community said this in a statement , Ukrinform reports.

"The Energy Community Secretariat, in collaboration with project manager Urban Alliance LP, announces today three new tenders for energy projects in Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to the statement, the works on re-equipment of the power supply system with the installation of a photovoltaic power plant and the arrangement of an autonomous uninterrupted power supply system contracts will cover three medical institutions, including Khmelnytskyi Regional War Veterans Hospital, the Center for Emergency Medical Aid and Disaster Medicine of the Zhytomyr Regional Council, and the Center for Primary Medical and Sanitary Care of the Kotsiubynske Settlement Council.

"These solutions aim to strengthen and reinforce energy systems of the critical healthcare facilities focusing on the integration of solar photovoltaic power plants and battery energy storage," the Energy Community Secretariat said.

The projects will be financed by the Ukraine Energy Support Fund in cooperation with the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine and the Ministry of Health of Ukraine.