Six Soldiers, Six Terrorists Killed In NW Pakistan's Clash

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (NNN-APP) – Six troopers, including an officer, and an equal number of terrorists were killed, in a clash between security forces and militants, in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the said in a statement, yesterday.

The incident happened in North Waziristan district of the province, where the two sides engaged in a gun battle, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's wing, said in the statement.

A clearance operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.

The country's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif lauded the military for eliminating the terrorists and paid tribute to the killed troopers for their valour.– NNN-APP