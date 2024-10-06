Six Soldiers, Six Terrorists Killed In NW Pakistan's Clash
Date
10/6/2024 12:08:39 AM
(MENAFN- Nam News Network)
ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (NNN-APP) – Six troopers, including an officer, and an equal number of terrorists were killed, in a clash between security forces and militants, in Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the army said in a statement, yesterday.
The incident happened in North Waziristan district of the province, where the two sides engaged in a gun battle, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military's media wing, said in the statement.
A clearance operation is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the ISPR added.
The country's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif lauded the military for eliminating the terrorists and paid tribute to the killed troopers for their valour.– NNN-APP
MENAFN06102024000200011047ID1108749939
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.