(MENAFN- Nam News Network) CAIRO, Oct 6 (NNN-MENA) – Egypt sent 22 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, the Egyptian foreign announced, yesterday.

According to a statement from the ministry, an airplane carrying the aid, which included medicines and medical supplies, landed at Beirut Airport.

This initiative is in line with directives from Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, to provide support to Lebanon and its people, in response to the repercussions of“Israeli aggression.”

In a separate development, the ministry reported that, the Egyptian embassy in Lebanon, facilitated the return of 286 stranded Egyptians to Egypt, on an exceptional flight operated by EgyptAir, following the suspension of most commercial airline services, due to the Zionist attacks.– NNN-MENA