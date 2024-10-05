When Desperation Breeds Crime: The Dark Reality Of Inflation And Poverty

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) There was a time when inflation and poverty were seen as challenges people faced. By the mid-20th century, these issues had grown into severe crises. Now, in the 21st century, inflation and poverty have morphed into overwhelming catastrophes, forcing individuals down dangerous paths. Whether in individual lives or broader society, both nationally and globally, the rising tide of crime paints a grim picture. At times, it feels as though life is an island surrounded by a sea of criminality.

When poverty becomes overwhelming, it pushes people toward crime. Starvation and deprivation compel individuals to steal, commit robbery, engage in prostitution, and even consider suicide. In extreme cases, poverty can drive someone to take another's life.

A few days ago, I experienced this reality firsthand. I was shopping for a cousin's wedding when I stopped at a store to buy some clothes. While browsing through suits, a woman stood beside me, seemingly interested in the clothing. She glanced around the shop with nervous eyes, and I initially thought she was simply trying to decide on a purchase.

She kept asking the shopkeeper to show her different suits, one after another, but she didn't seem satisfied with any of them. Each time the shopkeeper turned away, the woman would sneak a suit into her bag. This happened several times until, finally, she declared that none of the suits were to her liking and prepared to leave.

Understandably, the shopkeeper grew frustrated after hours of showing her clothes, only for her to leave empty-handed. He remarked,“If you weren't planning on buying anything, why did you waste my time and yours?”

At that point, we had chosen our items and were ready to leave, but the shopkeeper noticed that a few suits were missing. He suspected the woman and rushed after her, catching up just before she got far. Her face drained of color as the shopkeeper brought her back to the store. Upon checking her bag, they found six or seven suits, all stolen from the shop she had just left.

Despite the evidence, the woman vehemently denied the theft, claiming that she had bought the clothes from another store. Even when the shopkeeper threatened to call the police, she continued to scream, gathering a crowd around her.

But when the shopkeeper showed the CCTV footage revealing her crime, the woman broke down. She finally admitted the truth, saying,“I stole these clothes for my children. They have nothing to wear.” She began to cry, and though the crowd chastised her, they also couldn't help but feel sympathy for her plight. In the end, the shopkeeper let her go without calling the police.

This incident speaks volumes about the brutal reality we face today. Inflation continues to rise with no sign of relief, while poverty and unemployment tighten their grip on society. The link between inflation, poverty, and crime is undeniable. As prices rise, so does the desperation that leads people to commit theft, robbery, and other crimes.

Inflation doesn't just cripple a country's economy; it also devastates the moral fabric of society. This woman, driven by the need to provide for her children, made a choice that cost her dignity and led her into sin. But could her circumstances have been different if poverty hadn't forced her into such a desperate position?

If someone is so poor that they can't feed or clothe their children, then the solution is hard work, not crime. Earning an honest living, no matter how difficult, is the only way to preserve one's dignity. Theft and dishonesty, no matter the reason, only lead to shame for both the person and their family. It is a harsh lesson, but one we must remember as inflation continues to rise and drag more people into the clutches of crime.