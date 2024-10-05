Bannu Pensioners Protest Over 3-Month Unpaid Pensions, Threaten Hunger Strike

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bannu: The All Pension Union in Bannu staged a protest in front of the Press Club, blocking the road as a symbolic gesture against the non-payment of pensions for the past three months. The gave a three-day ultimatum to the provincial government, the of Local Government, and the TMO (Tehsil Municipal Officer).

During the protest, Jamaat-e-Islami Bannu leader Muhammad Ajmal Khan, Chairman of All Pensioners Labor Union Ghulam Diyaz Khan Sikandari, and Pensioners' President Mir Khatam Gul addressed the crowd.



They highlighted that retired employees of the TMA (Tehsil Municipal Administration) have not received their pensions for the past three months. They emphasized that pensions are their sole source of livelihood, and without it, they are forced to take loans to meet their daily needs.

The protesters further stated that while the TMA continues to collect rent from shops, markets, parks, and parking lots, it has failed to pay the pensions of retired employees. They expressed disappointment that, despite available resources, retirees are deprived of their rightful pensions, while funds are available for luxury expenses.

They warned that if pensions are not paid within three days, they will be compelled to set up a hunger strike camp in protest.